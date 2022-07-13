New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Space Situational Awareness Services Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Orbit, Service, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06292162/?utm_source=GNW

2 million in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach $172.7 million by 2032. The growth in the global space situational awareness services market is expected to be driven by the increasing number of small satellite constellations in the low Earth orbit (LEO).



Market Lifecycle Stage



Over the past few years, trends in the number of satellites launched by commercial satellite operators have been increasing drastically.As per the BIS Research space database, the global satellite launch forecast estimates 45,131 satellites to be launched within the 2022-2032 timeline.



Out of these 45,131 satellites, 95% of satellites are expected to operate in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO). This indicates that over 95% of the satellites are expected to operate in one orbital segment leading to a growing state of congestion, which further adds to the risk perception of collision and space debris concerns.



In addition, multiple commercial satellite operators are entering the market, further increasing the number of satellite launches in upcoming years.This indicates that the space industry will face ever-increasing congestion and risk from space debris.



Given the circumstance, the need for space situational awareness services is very high at this point, and the same is expected to persist as well.



Impact



The global satellite launch market is observing rising investment across small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), which drives the investments across space situational awareness services.Such efforts focus on operating huge satellite constellations, due to which the congestion in the LEO will increase during the forecast period.



This will create the need for enhanced space situational awareness services.



Commercial space situational awareness service providers are increasing their spending to develop collision avoidance services to proactively predict the impact at least one week before the event. This is anticipated to increase the demand for space situational awareness services.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Orbit



• Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

• Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

• Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO)



Based on orbit, the global space situational awareness services market is expected to be dominated by the low Earth orbit (LEO) during the forecast period.



Segmentation 2: by End User

• Satellite Operators

• Ground Station Service Providers

• Launch Service Providers

• National Space Agencies

• In-Orbit Service Providers

• Satellite Manufacturers

• Satellite Subsystem and Component Manufacturers



Satellite operators will hold the top rank among the space situational awareness end users because they must locate their satellites and fetch downlinks from the ground station to provide uninterrupted services to their customers.



Segmentation 3: by Service

• Mission Operation Support

• Collision Avoidance and Tracking

• Interference Avoidance

• Rendezvous Support

• Space Weather



Based on service, the global space situational awareness services market is expected to be slightly more dominated by mission operation support during the forecast period.



Segmentation 4: by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



The North America region dominates the space situational awareness services market, with huge investments and revenue expected to be generated from the U.S. and Canada markets.



Recent Developments in Global Space Situational Awareness Services Market



• In April 2022, Astroscale Holdings, Inc. renewed its contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to develop robotic hand and arm technologies for on-orbiting servicing of satellites and to remove space debris.

• In March 2022, Swedish Space Corporation announced its plan to start its new office and move Esrange Space Center in Kiruna city center to launch satellites in 2023.

• In March 2022, NorthStar Earth & Space, Inc. collaborated with SES S.A. to ensure space sustainability and improve space situational awareness using NorthStar’s space monitoring system. It helps the satellite operators avoid collisions and safely manage their fleet operation.

• In March 2022, NorthStar Earth & Space, Inc. signed a contract with Spire Global to develop CubeSat, which collects space situational awareness data for NorthStar using space-based sensors. It would provide essential information such as space traffic management and safe navigation to the satellite operators.

• In February 2022, GMV Innovating Solutions S.L. signed a contract of about three years with Eumetsat to provide high-accuracy optical data services and orbital determination solutions. The information would help the Eumetsat for orbital determination, maneuvering estimation, and ground station calibrations.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the global space situational awareness services market:

• Increase in the Number of Satellites in LEO Results in Growing Space Congestion

• Natural Orbital Decay of Satellites

• Growing Number of Space Debris Clouds

• Evolving Regulatory Framework Driving Mandatory Collision Avoidance Maneuvers

• Growing Need for Predictive Actionable Insights

• Evolving Constellation Operational Requirements

• Increasing Automation of Mission Operations

• Growing Need for Frequent Exchanges with Satellites

• Evolving Regulatory Framework Driving Inclusive Spectrum Allocations

• Increasing Concerns around Signal Interference Events

• Space Weather Events Resulting in Adverse Radiation Environments

• Emerging In-Orbit Service Capabilities

• Risk of Defunct Satellites and Launch Vehicle Parts

• Growing Need for Diverse Proximity Operations

• Increase Presence of Compatible Space Hardware

• Increase in the Number of Space Weather Events (Solar Flares)

• Growing Threat Perception Amongst Constellation Operators

• Increasing Adoption of Electric Propulsion Capabilities

• Growing Threat Perception Amongst Aviation Industry Stakeholders



Following are the challenges for the global space situational awareness services market:

• Lack of Global Regulatory Framework for the Enforcement of Space Policies

• Presence of Open-Source Data Sets

• Presence of In-House Capabilities

• Presence of Expensive Customized Solutions

• Lack of Global Space Data Exchange

• Availability of Free Version of the Service

• Lack of Relevant Computing Infrastructure

• Lack of Relevant Space Infrastructure to Enable Interference Detection

• Lack of Automation Predictive Capabilities

• Reduced Customer Interest

• Lack of Compatible Space Hardware.

• Lack of Relevant Space Infrastructure to Enable Precise Tracking

• Limited Demand for the Service (Fewer Customers)

• Low Frequency of Proximity Services

• Lack of Sufficient Space Weather Data

• Low Frequency of Space Weather Events

• Limited Demand for the Service



Following are the opportunities for the global space situational awareness services market:

• Opportunities for Satellite Operators, Launch Service Providers, and Ground Station Operators.

• Opportunities for Satellite Manufacturers and Subsystem and Components Suppliers

• Opportunities for Regulatory Agencies and National Space Agencies



How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Service/Innovation Strategy: The service segment helps the reader understand the different types of space situational awareness services in the industry to conduct safe operations in satellite constellations and in-orbit services globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader a detailed understanding of the different space situational awareness services by service (mission operation support, collision avoidance and tracking, interference avoidance, rendezvous support, space weather), end user (satellite operators, ground station service providers, launch service providers, national space agencies, in-orbit service providers, satellite manufacturers, satellite subsystem and component manufacturers), and orbit (low Earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO) and geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO)).



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global space situational awareness services market has seen major development activities by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion activities, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.The favored strategy for the companies has been contracts to strengthen their position in the space situational awareness market.



For instance, in March 2022, Astroscale Holdings, Inc. signed a contract of $0.89million with the European Space Agency to conduct a study on collision avoidance as a part of the Collision Risk Estimation and Automated Mitigation activities of ESA’s safety program. Furthermore, in March 2022, NorthStar Earth & Space, Inc. collaborated with SES S.A. to ensure space sustainability and improve space situational awareness using NorthStar’s space monitoring system from space. It helps the satellite operators avoid collisions and safely manage their fleet operation.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global space situational awareness services market analyzed and profiled in the study involve space situational awareness services providers that provide mission operations, collision avoidance, interference avoidance, rendezvous support, and space weather.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global space situational awareness services market using various types of sensors for surveillance has been done to help the reader understand how players using various ground-based and space-based sensors are used to present a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the company’s coverage, service portfolio, and market penetration.



Some prominent established names in this market are:

• AstriaGraph

• Astroscale Holdings, Inc.

• Digantara

• D-Orbit SpA

• Elecnor Deimos

• Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd

• ExoAnalytic Solutions, Inc.

• GMV Innovating Solutions S.L.

• Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

• L3 Harris Technologies

• Launchspace Technologies Corporation

• LeoLabs, Inc.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• NorthStar Earth & Space, Inc.

• Orion Space Solutions

• Parsons Corporation

• Peraton

• Privateer Space

• Share My Space

• Space Domain Awareness, Inc.

• Space-Track.Org

• Swedish Space Corporation

• Vision Engineering Solutions, LLC

• Orbit Recycling



Countries Covered

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

