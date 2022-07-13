New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite and non-terrestrial networks: opportunities for telecoms operators" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06292161/?utm_source=GNW

To mitigate the risk of being excluded from emerging value chains, telecoms operators must assess how NTN can enhance their business cases and then identify the partnerships or investments that will be most productive.





Key questions answered in this report





Why should telecoms operators consider incorporating NTN into their business plans?

What is being done to unify the next generation of networks from an operational and technical perspective?

What is the potential impact of NTN on 5G business models, including on areas such as coverage, xHaul and new services?

What are the opportunities and threats to telecoms operators and what are the key factors that they should evaluate when forming partnerships?



