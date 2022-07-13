Silicon EPI Wafer Market to hit $4.99Bn, Globally, by 2028 - Premium Report by The Insight Partners

New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Silicon EPI Wafer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Wafer Size (6 Inch, 8 Inch, 12 Inch, and Others), Application (LED, Power Semiconductor, and MEMS-based Device), End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), and Type (Heteroepitaxy and Homoepitaxy)” The global silicon EPI wafer market growth is driven by rise in demand for epitaxial wafers in consumer electronics and rising usage of wafers in the automotive industry.





Market Size Value in US$ 3 billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 4.99 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 184 No. Tables 116 No. of Charts & Figures 93 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Wafer Size, Application, End User, and Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





The production of silicon semiconductor devices using the silicon on insulator (SOI) method in the semiconductor industry results in layered silicon–insulator–silicon substrates with reduced parasitic capacitance, which enhances device performance. The silicon junction of SOI-based devices is located atop an electrical insulator, commonly silicon dioxide or sapphire, in contrast to traditional silicon-built devices; thus, these types of devices are called silicon on sapphire (SOS). The choice of insulator generally depends on the desired application; silicon dioxide is used in some microelectronics for reduced short-channel effects, while sapphire is used for high-performance RF and radiation-sensitive applications. The insulating layer and top silicon layer also vary enormously. SOI wafers are used frequently in silicon photonics. Making optical waveguides and other passive or active optical devices is possible using the crystalline silicon layer atop the insulator. Based on total internal reflection, the buried insulator allows infrared light to go through the silicon layer. When used for sensing purposes, the top surface of the waveguides can either be left open to the air or covered with a cladding, commonly constructed of silica. These advantages will propel the silicon EPI wafer market growth.

As per Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA’s) report, the global semiconductor chip market is anticipated to hit US$ 600 billion in 2022. The absence of a small crucial chip, which frequently costs less than a dollar, might obstruct the sales of a gadget that costs US$ 10,000 in many markets. Semiconductor companies in North America sell most of the world's semiconductors and perform most of their front-end fabrication. Thus, semiconductors have been consistently one of the top three manufactured exports from the US, along with planes and cars. Furthermore, rooftop solar PV systems can be constructed without significantly influencing land use, and more than one in seven households in the US is estimated to have one such system by 2030. Thus, the rising government initiatives to promote the development of renewable energy infrastructure, such as solar energy, wherein silicon EPI wafers are used as a core material for the manufacturing of solar cells, thereby favoring the silicon EPI wafer market growth in North America.





Silicon EPI Wafer Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments:

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.; SUMCO Corporation; GlobalWafers Japan Co., Ltd.; Siltronic AG, and SK Siltron Co., Ltd. are a few key silicon EPI wafer market players. Several other major silicon EPI wafer market players were also analyzed for a holistic view of the silicon EPI wafer market size and its ecosystem.

In 2022, SK Siltron Co. Ltd. announced a plan to spend US $810 million on expanding its domestic capacity by the first half of 2024, from which it plans to ramp up output.

In 2020, Applied Materials signed an agreement with a Dutch multinational company, BE Semiconductor, that designs and manufacturers semiconductor equipment. The agreement is expected to create a comprehensive equipment solution for die-based hybrid bonding and a new chip-to-chip interconnect technology that will allow heterogeneous chip and subsystem designs for applications including AI, high-performance computing, and 5G.





Silicon EPI Wafer Market Analysis: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic:

India, China, and Japan have many electronics facilities and end-users of the silicon EPI wafer market. Despite rising COVID-19 cases, these countries eased the containment norms. As a result, electronics and semiconductors manufacturers were fully operational in 2020. With the rise in COVID-19 cases in China, factories were still operational. However, semiconductor market players, such as Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics, had to cease operations at their manufacturing facilities in Malaysia for 14 days due to the surging number of COVID-19 cases across the country in Q3 of 2021. China is also a world leader in many global brands. The region is known for its robust industrialization, and many companies from diverse industries came with significant data storage requirements to run their operations virtually. As per reports by IEA, Solar PV accounted for most of the region's growth in renewable energy in 2019. China's PV additions decreased to 30 GW for the second consecutive year due to regulatory changes, a greater decline than anticipated. Less than 30% of the world's PV additions came from China in 2019, down from a record-low 55% in 2017. Therefore, factors mentioned above related to the use of silicon EPI Wafer in the solar energy industry and the electronics industry positively created demand for silicon EPI wafers.





Silicon EPI Wafer Market Analysis: Wafer Size Overview

Based on wafer size, the silicon EPI wafer market size is segmented into 6 inch, 8 inch, 12 inch, and others. The most prominent wafer size used silicon EPI wafer market is 12 inches (300 mm). These wafers are less costly but high in demand. The 8 inch is high in demand but less in supply. Further, the 6 inch wafer is cheaper than other wafers. The other sizes are 4 inch and 17.5 inch, which are very less in demand.









