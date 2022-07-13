Data Storage Market Size, Growth, Trends [2022-2028] | Global Industry Share, Key Players, Recent Developments, Type & Application, Challenges & Restraints, Revenue, and Forecast Research | Industry Research Biz

Pune, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global "Data Storage Market" is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Data Storage market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2028.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Data Storage manufacturers. The report presents the company profile, product specifications, and market shares for each company.

About Data Storage Market:

Data Storage in this report refers to an Enterprise Storage System as a set of storage elements, including controllers, cables, and (in some instances) host bus adapters, associated with three or more disks. A system may be located outside of or within a server cabinet and the average cost of the disk storage systems does not include infrastructure storage hardware (i.e. switches) and non-bundled storage software.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Data Storage Market



This report focuses on global and United States Data Storage market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Data Storage market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, All-Flash Arrays accounting for % of the Data Storage global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, IT & Telecom was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.



In the Spanish market, the main Data Storage players include HPE, NetApp, Dell EMC, IBM, Pure Storage, etc. The top five Data Storage players account for approximately 59% of the total market. In terms of type, Hybrid Storage Arrays is the largest segment, with a share over 42%. And in terms of application, the largest application is IT & Telecom, followed by BSFI.

The Major Players in the Data Storage Market include: The research covers the current Data Storage market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

HPE

NetApp

Dell EMC

IBM

Pure Storage

Hitachi

Fujitsu

Huawei

Western Digital

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Data Storage market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

All-Flash Arrays

Hybrid Storage Arrays

HDD Arrays

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Energy and Utility

Retail and e-Commerce

Others

The report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Data Storage market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Data Storage market in terms of revenue.

Global Data Storage Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Data Storage market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

2017-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Estimated Year: 2022

2022 Data Storage Market Forecast Period: 2022-2028

This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

