Hexamethylenediamine Market by Application, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

4% with respect to CAGR between 2022 and 2027. The manufacturing process of nylon 6-6 fibre and resins is a major consumer of hexamethylenediamine. As a result, the increased demand for nylon 6-6 fibres has had a positive impact on the global hexamethylenediamine market. With the rise of nylon as a major substitute for a variety of applications, particularly in the automotive industry, where nylon has replaced metals in a variety of applications, the hexamethylenediamine market is expected to expand rapidly.



Automotive segment to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The hexamethylenediamine market is divided into several end-use industries, including automotive, textile, paints & coatings, petrochemical, and others.In 2017, it is expected that the automotive industry will be the largest end-use industry segment in the hexamethylenediamine market.



During the forecast period, this segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Textile is expected to be the second-largest end-use industry segment in the hexamethylenediamine market, with paints and coatings growing at the second-fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



North America to be the largest market for hexamethylenediamine

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the hexamethylenediamine market in 2021.The key players in this geographical hexamethylenediamine market are the US and Mexico.



The growth of the North American hexamethylenediamine market can be attributed to the region’s expansive automotive sector. Moreover, the Asia Pacific hexamethylenediamine market is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation- C- level – 40%, D- level – 35%, Others– 25%

• By Region- North America- 20%, Europe- 35%, Asia Pacific- 25%, and Rest of World - 20%

The hexamethylenediamine market comprises major solution providers, BASF SE (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Evonik (Germany), and DuPont de Nemours, Inc.(US) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the hexamethylenediamine market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the hexamethylenediamine market based on applications, end-use industry, and region.The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the hexamethylenediamine market.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



