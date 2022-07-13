Global Gene Therapy Market to Garner a Revenue of About USD 6 Billion by 2031 by Growing with a CAGR of ~34% During 2022-2031; Market to Grow on Account of Rising Prevalence of Cancer Cases and Adoption of Gene Therapy for Cancer Treatment

New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 10 million deaths, or nearly 1 in 6 deaths, were caused by cancer in 2020, making it the top cause of death globally. Breast, lung, colon, rectum, and prostate cancers are the most prevalent types of cancer. If found early and appropriately treated, many tumors (30% to 50%) are curable. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), 1,918,030 new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths are expected in 2022, with lung cancer as the primary cause of death accounting for about 350 of those fatalities daily in the United States.

In recent research titled “ Global Gene Therapy Market ”, Kenneth Research provided a brief overview of market elements including growth drivers, restraint factors, current market trends, and potential for future growth. The influence of COVID-19 and its effects on end-users are both thoroughly examined in the market research report, which covers the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. In addition, the research study examines the product portfolios and market expansion plans of the principal competitors.

In 2020, according to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), there were 18 million new cases of cancer worldwide. 9.3 million of these instances involved men, while 8.8 million involved women. The growth of the global gene therapy market can be attributed on account of the rising prevalence of cancer cases. Also, the adoption of gene therapies for the treatment of cancer is predicted to grow the market further. For instance, at the University of Pennsylvania, the first trial for testing a CRISPR-created cancer medicine was launched in the United States in 2019.CRISPR is a gene-editing-tool, that can modify any DNA segment within the 3 billion letters of the human genome. The global gene therapy market is expected to gather around USD 6 billion in revenue by 2031 and grow with a CAGR of ~34% over the forecast period.

The global gene therapy market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. On the back of rapid rising cancer incidence rates, and the availability of high disposable income, the market in North America is predicted to experience significant expansion over the course of the forecast period. For instance, the Cancer Facts & Figures 2021 by the American Cancer Society, the study estimates that 1.9 million new instances of cancer were diagnosed and 608,570 cancer deaths in the United States in 2021. Also, an increase in the demand for gene-therapy-related R&D activities further helps the growth of the market. According to the World Bank Data, the domestic general government healthcare expenditure in the U.S. was 5,552.60 IN 2019 whereas in Canada the domestic general health care expenditure was 3,873.70 in 2019. Thus, a rise in government health care support is expected to expand the gene therapy-related R&D activities and further aid on to improve the market in the region.

On the other hand, the global gene therapy market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to the growing population in the region and increased approval and availability of gene therapy products. According to the World Bank data, the total population of China was 1.41 billion in 2020 whereas, India had 1.38 billion people in 2020. As the population grows, the likelihood of contracting a disease increases. Additionally, it is anticipated that increased government efforts to upgrade the health care infrastructure and rising healthcare costs in that region are expected to expand the industry. Also, the health care expenditure in Japan in 2019 was 10.74% whereas, in China, the GDP was 5.35%. In addition to that, the domestic general government health expenditure per capita for Japan was 3,846.54 in 2019 and China was 492.72 in 2019. Thus, growing health care expenditure and government support in health care expansion are further expected for the growth of the market in the region.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecasts future opportunities in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC[Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia Pacific(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East and Africa(Israel, GCC[Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa).

The global gene therapy market is segmented by indication into cancer, metabolic disorders, eye disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Among that the cancer segment is predicted to hold the largest share over the forecast period. On account of the growing widespread presence of cancer cases, the growth of the market can be accredited. The estimated number of new cases of cancer patients in India was around 11,57,294 cases which had risen to 13,24,413 total cases in 2020. In addition to that, the total number of cancer patients was 1,708,921 in 2018 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which got increased to an estimated rate of 1.8 million new cases in 2020. The statistical studies exhibit an increasingly widespread of the disease worldwide which is expected to drive the growth of the segment. Gene therapies are used to treat a variety of malignancies, including those of the brain, lung, breast, pancreatic, liver, prostate, bladder, head & neck, skin, and ovary. For instance, according to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), the most common cancers around the world were breast and lung cancers, accounting to 12.5% and 12.2% respectively of all new cases that were expected to be diagnosed in 2020. Also, there were 1.9 million new instances of colorectal cancer, accounting for 10.7% of all cancer cases in 2020.

The global gene therapy market is segmented by end-user into pharma & biotech, and academia. Numerous ongoing researches and studies have been conducted in the pharma and biotech sector which is anticipated to account for the growth of the segment. For instance, based on a study by PhRMA, there were 289 gene therapies done in clinical development by biopharmaceutical companies in 2018 which had increased to 362 gene therapies in 2020. Also, 6 diseases were already being treated using gene therapy, whereas 362 cell and gene therapies were in the development stage in 2020. In addition to that, 9 cell or gene therapy products have been approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as of February 2020; they are used to treat cancer, eye conditions, and uncommon inherited diseases.

The global gene therapy market is also segmented on the basis of technology and application.

Global Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation by Technology:

Adeno Virus Vector

Adeno-associated Virus Vector

Lentiviral Vector

Retroviral Vector

Herpes Virus Vector

Others

Global Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation by Application:

Clinical

Commercial

Some of the well-known leaders in the global gene therapy market that are included in our report are Kineta, Inc., Orchard Therapeutics plc, SIBIONO, Questex, CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, and others.

