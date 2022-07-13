Construction contract (Telšiai windfarm turbine foundations)

English Estonian

NOBE (corporate name Nordecon Betoon OÜ), a Nordecon Group company entered into a contract with UAB Degaičių vėjas for the construction of the foundations of wind turbines to be erected in windfarm close to the city of Telšiai in Lithuania. The agreement includes both concrete and anchoring as well as ground works.

The windfarm will have a total installed capacity of 60.0 MW. UAB Degaičių Vėjas is owned by European Energy AS from Denmark. The client for the project and NOBE is European Energy Lithuania UAB.

The value of the NOBE contract is 3 million euros plus value added tax and the construction works are expected to last until January 2023.

