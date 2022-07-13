The global cloud storage market size is projected to grow from USD 78.6 billion in 2022 to USD 187.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.5%

New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Storage Market by Component, Application, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04141095/?utm_source=GNW





Solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Cloud storage solutions, including block, file, and object, are offered differently for different applications.These solutions are instrumental in offering end-users reliable, cost-efficient, time-saving, and scalable cloud storage features.



Cloud storage vendors offer customized cloud storage solutions to meet property managers’ real-time and complex requirements.These solutions also assist corporates and property managers in aligning business strategies with the enterprises’ long-term growth strategies.



Cloud storage solutions enable optimal maintenance throughout the asset life cycle, leading to high asset utilization and cost optimization.

• By vertical, Telecommunications industry to register highest CAGR during the forecast period



The growing need for storing customer-related data, such as call records, transactional data, and user preferences, is expected to drive the growth of cloud storage in the telecommunications vertical.The telecommunication industry leverages powerful cloud-based storage platforms to improve data flexibility and scalability through multiple-line access via desktops and smart devices.



The cloud storage market enables centralized control and management for the telecommunication enterprises over the data stored. Hence, the telecommunication vertical is expected to adopt cloud storage solutions due to improved flexibility, better scalability, and reduced costs.



Europe to register higher growth rate during the forecast period

The region is among the early adopters of cloud computing technology due to the strong technical expertise and better IT budget of enterprises in this region.Europe is expected to be the second-largest regional market in terms of revenue.



This region is the second most preferred location among cloud storage providers for expanding cloud infrastructure regions.The UK is the most developed country in Europe and is expected to contribute significantly to the cloud storage market.



Cloud storage solutions and services have been widely adopted by European enterprises, as they provide improved flexibility, increased productivity, provide better control, and reduced involved physical infrastructure costs.Countries considered for market analysis include the UK, France, and Germany, which are expected to contribute significantly to the European cloud storage market.



Europe has strict rules and regulations for data privacy and security, owing to which many cloud storage providers have improved their infrastructure to address the data localization needs of companies in the region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 32%, Tier 2 – 49%, and Tier 3 – 19%

• By Designation: C-level executives– 33%, Director Level – 22%, and Others – 45%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 35%, Rest of World (RoW) – 5%

Major vendors offering cloud storage solutions are AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Huawei (China), Oracle (US), Rackspace Technology (US), HPE (US), Dell Technologies (US), Dropbox (US), Box (US), Tencent Cloud (China), Fujitsu (Japan), VMware (US), NetApp (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Scality (US), and Citrix (US).



