Lands’ End Launches Back-To-School Season With Annual Backpack Day Event

DODGEVILLE, Wis., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back-to-school destination and classic American lifestyle brand Lands’ End is launching its annual “Backpack Day Event” from Saturday, July 16 until Monday, July 18, offering 50% off of all backpacks and lunchboxes in both retail store locations and online at LandsEnd.com.



Featuring hundreds of monogram and embroidery options, colors, and patterns for every personality, reflective front and back trim for safety in low light, reinforced grab handles, strong, easy zippers and more, Lands’ End’s backpack and lunch box offerings, which boast a leak resistant interior and no seams inside for easy clean, are at the top of every class. Classic and favorite styles from the established back-to-school retailer include the Classmate Backpack, Techpack Backpack and EZ Wipe, Soft Sided Lunch Bags.

“Our designs balance function, style and purpose – for parents that means easy clean backpacks and lunchboxes that also make organization a breeze, and for kids, it’s all about fun features that both fit their needs and get them excited to tackle the school day,” said Jerome Griffith, CEO at Lands’ End. “Our apparel offerings for all ages and sizes are no different – styled smartly to deliver on the quality, comfort and functionality that is Lands’ End’s legacy. Everything shoppers need to tackle the start of the school year is available in one stop – Lands’ End.”

In addition to deals on backpacks and lunchboxes, Lands’ End will offer 40% off the apparel and footwear that children need to start the new school year on the right foot, including activewear with moisture-wicking finishes for smart outdoor playtime, pants reinforced with Iron KneesⓇ, so they’re soft on the inside and strong on the outside, new sneakers with insoles made from recycled materials and more smart styles and designs.

To further celebrate going back to school, Lands’ End had the pros behind the backpacks – also known as the children of Lands' End employees – try on, test and model this year’s assortment, gracing the cover of the brand’s iconic seasonal catalog.

Lands’ End is also running its “School Bell Sweepstakes” which kicked off Thursday, July 7 and will last through Wednesday, August 17. Shoppers can enter for a chance to win a grand prize of $5,000 in spending money at landsend.com/schoolbellsweepstakes. All details and official rules can be found at landsend.com.

Lands’ End school uniforms are excluded from this promotion. For more information, seasonal style inspiration or to shop Lands’ End’s “Backpack Day Event”, please visit landsend.com.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

