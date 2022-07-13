The terminal block market size is expected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2022 to USD 5.2 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2027

New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Terminal Block Market by Type, Industry - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03851608/?utm_source=GNW





PCB mount terminal blocks is expected to grow at higher rate from 2022 to 2027

PCB mount terminal blocks are modular and insulated devices that provide reliable connections.These blocks are mounted on printed circuit boards (PCBs), which come in pluggable and fixed configurations in various pitch sizes and wire sizes and are used to transmit signals, data, and power safely.



These terminal blocks are used in various applications, such as home charging stations, flow meters, controllers, power supplies, etc.Nowadays, PCB blocks are available in different models, including wire cage models, front entry models, and wire protector types.



The PCB mount terminal blocks is gaining popularity in the recent years, as constant advancements in PCB mount terminal blocks prompt industries to adopt them at a faster rate.



Industrial controls to hold largest share in 2021

The industrial controls segment holds the largest share of terminal block market in 2021. The rising adoption of automation devices and industry 4.0 in manufacturing units in most developed countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany, as well as in some developing countries such as China and India, has propelled the growth of the global industrial controls and factory automation market. The increasing use of advanced tools and technologies in manufacturing units elevates the demand for terminal blocks. Besides, terminal blocks are commonly used in industrial equipment such as switchgear, machine controls, distribution panels, and measuring devices, there by accelerating the growth of the terminal block market for industrial controls.



Asia Pacific is expected to capture largest market growth rateduring forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market growth rate of the terminal block market during the forecast period.Rapid urbanization and high disposable income are improving the lifestyles of people in this region.



As a result, there is a high demand for premium cars, high-end electronic devices, and HVAC systems.This creates a strong demand for terminal blocks from the automotive, telecom equipment, and HVAC systems industries.



Besides, the emerging economies in Asia Pacific would majorly contribute to the terminal block market in the forecast period. Increasing industrial activities in China, India, Japan, and Indonesia drive the growth of the terminal block market in Asia Pacific.



Major players operating in the terminal block market include WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co.



KG (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), PHOENIX CONTACT (Germany), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Molex, LLC (US), Wieland Electric GmbH (Germany), among others.



