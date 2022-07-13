New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SURGICAL RETRACTORS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291994/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Surgical retractors are instruments used by surgeons while performing surgical procedures.Additionally, retractors assist surgeons and other operating staff by enabling them to keep an incision or wound open during surgery.



They help stabilize the position of surrounding organs or tissues by holding them back and thus provide better access and sight to the affected and operated areas.Therefore, retractors play a vital role in surgeries.



They are available in different forms, sizes, shapes, and weights and have various applications in various surgical procedures.

Growing disease burden, surging need for surgical procedures, increasing backlog of pending elective surgeries due to COVID-19, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, propelling number of road accidents etc., are the major factors that are anticipated to boost the surgical retractor market over forecast years.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global surgical retractors market growth assessment covers the evaluation of Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific has the fastest-growing CAGR in the market in terms of surgical retractors due to its well-developed and inexpensive healthcare infrastructure, huge investments, and advanced R&D facilities.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

High industry rivalry exists in the global surgical retractors market as several leading players are operating in the market with similar offerings and large product portfolios.Surgical retractors have been present in the market for decades.



Therefore, existing market players dominate the market.These players act as a major entry barrier for new companies.



Additionally, high initial investments act as another barrier for them.

Companies like Medtronic PLC, Becton, Teleflex Inc, B Braun Co, Dickinson and Co, etc., operate in the global surgical retractors market.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. B BRAUN HOLDING GMBH & CO KG

2. BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

3. GLOBUS MEDICAL INC

4. INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION

5. MEDIFLEX

6. MEDTRONIC PLC

7. STRYKER CORPORATION

8. TELEFLEX INC

9. TERUMO CORPORATION

10. THE COOPER COMPANIES INC

11. THOMPSON SURGICAL INSTRUMENTS

12. WORLD PRECISION INSTRUMENTS

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291994/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________