Checkthestar Strikes a Deal with Aaron Carter

Los Angeles, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICT client Miguel Garcia, otherwise known as Checkthestar, is an upcoming artist from Tampa, Florida. Musicians typically sign to a record label, but Check landed himself the same opportunity at his own beat.

A unique musical agreement with Aaron Carter was made verbally over Instagram Live in front of millions of fans.

“If I’m a fan of something, why not be a part of it?” said Carter.

Check leads with a sense of unity which he creates through self-love. The community that he has brought together was made possible through social media. His online presence has attracted fans, skeptics, and unexpected connections.

Jokergangang is an influencer who uses his platform to amplify like-minded voices. He Introduced Check to his audience on Instagram Live. Check’s live sessions went on to become a community.

“I’m trying to switch it up, change the genre, connect people that are doing music with music, and connect good people with good people,” said Jokergangang.

ICT PR CEO, Holly Davidson said " I am excited to see the Hip-hop community embrace Checkthestar and looking forward to seeing his continious growth and unique partnership with Aaron Carter"

Checkthestar doesn’t define himself as a songwriter. Check doesn’t need a notepad to create his melodic sound, he simply shows up to the studio and it happens. The rapper has shared the stage with Caskey, Ski Mask the Slump God, Members Only, Machine Gun Kelly, Dq4equis, and many more. He stays prepared by remaining present-minded and concentrating on his goals.





For more information regarding Miguel Garcia (also known as Checkthestar) visit the links listed below:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/checkthestar/hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkthestarofficial/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/Checkthestar%C2%A0





About ICT PR:

ICT has over twenty years of experience and is proud to have helped catapult many brands and artist into new heights. After identifying the gaps present in a business, ICT comes up with creative business and marketing strategies to fill in those gaps.By leveraging existing relationships, ICT has helped companies, musicians and individuals create and develop some of the most effective marketing and advertising campaigns to increase their visibility, and sequentially increase their profits.

