MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB ANNOUNCES MAXIMUM ACCEPTANCE AMOUNT (ENGLISH LANGUAGE ADDED)

English version added to the original announcement, published 4 July, 2022:

4 July 2022

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB ANNOUNCES MAXIMUM ACCEPTANCE AMOUNT

Further to the announcement made by Maxima Grupė, UAB (the "Issuer") on 27 June 2022 whereby the Issuer announced the launch of a tender offer to the holders of its €300,000,000 3.250 per cent. notes due 13 September 2023 (ISIN: XS1878323499) (the "Notes") for purchase by the Issuer for cash subject to the satisfaction of the New Financing Condition (as defined in the Tender Offer Memorandum) and the other conditions described therein, the Issuer today announces that the Maximum Acceptance Amount in relation to the Offer is EUR 240,000,000.

The Offer remains subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 27 June 2022 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). This notice must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum.

As the Maximum Acceptance Amount is lower than the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Notes, valid tenders of Notes may be prorated in the Issuer's sole and absolute discretion. In addition, at the Expiration Deadline, the Issuer intends to accept Priority Notes in priority to Non-Priority Notes. The Issuer will only accept any Non-Priority Notes at the Expiration Deadline once it has accepted all Priority Notes at such time up until the Maximum Acceptance Amount is reached. See "Terms and Conditions of the Offer - Proration" in the Tender Offer Memorandum for further information.

Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum are (subject to offer and distribution restrictions) available from the Tender Agent as set out below. Capitalised terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Contact information

Dealer Managers



Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG (Telephone: +44 20 7986 8969; Email: liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com; Attention: Liability Management Group) J.P.Morgan SE (Email: em_europe_lm@jpmorgan.com; Attention: EMEA Liability Management Group) Luminor Bank AS (Telephone: +37068248548; Email: dcm@luminorgroup.com; Attention: Ignas Šablevičius, Debt Capital Markets) and MUFG Securities (Europe) N.V. (Telephone: +33 (0)1 7091 4255; Email: liability.management@mufgsecurities.com; Attention: Liability Management Group).

Tender Agent

Kroll Issuer Services Limited (Telephone: + 44 20 7704 0880; Email: maximagrupe@is.kroll.com; Attention: David Shilson)

