Global Market for Hydrogen Fueling Stations 2022-2036: Enhanced Capabilities and Lowering Costs Driving Growth

By year-end 2021, over public hydrogen stations were deployed globally, representing a dramatic increase over 2020. These deployments represent the highest number of station deployments in a single year. Figure 1 shows the breakdown of these stations by region.



The deployments of hydrogen stations have picked up in several countries, particularly in APAC and Europe. In 2021, the highest number of new hydrogen stations were deployed in China, followed by Korea. In Europe, France led the new deployments. Figure 1 provides the share of each region with respect to hydrogen station deployments.



With 2021 as the base year, this report provides 15-year forecasts through the year 2036. During the forecast period, the deployments of hydrogen stations will grow as a function of their declining costs and the uptake of hydrogen FCVs.



The capabilities of hydrogen stations are being enhanced, while their costs are declining. The capabilities include higher fueling pressures, increased fueling capacity, and expanded hydrogen storage.



There is a push to supply these stations with "green" hydrogen, i.e., hydrogen produced from clean energy sources such as solar panels and wind turbines. This trend is in line with the global drive for green energy completely free of carbon.



Information Trends projects that by 2030, the industry in many countries will become sufficiently self-reliant and independent so as not to need any intervention from governmental organizations for its financial sustenance.



South Korea, Austria, and Denmark are the first countries where enough hydrogen stations were deployed to allow an FCV to travel across the country. In the U.S., hydrogen station deployments in California allow an FCV to travel anywhere in the state and be supported by the hydrogen fueling network.



In addition to hydrogen stations for passenger vehicles, hydrogen stations for heavy-duty transportation are increasingly being deployed. These include stations for buses, trucks, and forklifts. In the upcoming years, the fueling stations will begin to supply hydrogen to trains, aircraft, and maritime vessels, further driving their growth.



The sums of money being poured into hydrogen station deployments are staggering. These deployments will generate $9 billion in revenue through 2036. The biggest chunk of the revenue will come from the APAC region, followed by Europe.





Scope of the Study



In this study, hydrogen stations are classified as retail, non-retail, and private.

Retail stations: These are designed for light-duty passenger non-commercial vehicles.

Non-retail stations: These are designed for commercial vehicles, such as buses, trucks, forklifts, locomotives, and maritime vessels. They include stations being used by companies and organizations for their internal needs.

Private stations: These stations are being used for trials and R&D.

Both retail and non-retail stations are considered public. In quantifying the market, this study considers only retail and non-retail stations.



This study does not consider Hydrogen-enriched Compressed Natural Gas (HCNG) stations as part of the hydrogen station market. Hydrogen stations offering compression levels below 35-MPa are also beyond the scope of this study.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Summary and Scope



2. Global Fueling Infrastructure

2.1 International Organizations

2.1.1 Hydrogen Council

2.1.2 IPHE

2.2 Market Factors

2.2.1 Market Ramp-Up

2.2.2 Deployments

2.2.3 Future Prognosis



3. APAC Deployments

3.1 APAC Organizations

3.1.1 International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association

3.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Association

3.2 Hydrogen Station Deployments

3.2.1 Deployments Overview

3.2.2 Australia

3.2.3 China

3.2.4 India

3.2.5 Japan

3.2.6 Korea

3.2.7 Malaysia

3.2.8 New Zealand

3.2.9 Rest of APAC



4 Europe

4.1 Organizations

4.2 Country Activity

4.2.1 Deployments Overview



5. Nordic Region

5.1 Organizations

5.1.1 Nordic Hydrogen Partnership

5.1.2 Nordic Hydrogen Corridor

5.1.3 The STRING initiative

5.2 Deployments Overview

5.3 Country Activity



6. Middle East & Africa

6.1 Deployments Overview

6.2 Country Activity



7. The Americas

7.1 Hydrogen Stations Deployments

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Hydrogen Highway Initiative

7.2 Federal Policies and Initiatives

7.3 Western U.S.

7.4 Eastern U.S.

7.5 Canada

7.6 Latin America

8. Market Forecasts

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hydrogen Station Deployments

8.3 Hydrogen Station Revenue



9. Conclusions

9.1 Top Findings

9.2 Hydrogen as a Fuel

9.3 Rollout of FCVs

9.4 Hydrogen Station Deployments

9.5 Funding Requirements

9.6 Customer Experience

9.7 Other Findings



Companies Mentioned

ARENA

Clean Hydrogen JU

COHRS

European Commission

H Nodes

HBenelux

HFUTURE

High VLO-City Project

HIT Projects

HME

HPiyR

Hydrogen Europe

Hydrogen Europe Research

HyFIVE

HyFLEET: CUTE

SWARM

TEN-T

Zero Regio Project

