New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated assurance: worldwide market shares 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950966/?utm_source=GNW

"





This report provides market share data for communications service provider (CSP) spending on telecoms-specific automated assurance software systems and related services for 2021. It provides details of how the spending varied by delivery model, vendor and region. The report also includes profiles of the leading vendors in the market.





Key questions answered in this report





What was the overall size of the market (automated assurance software systems for the telecoms industry) and what drove this spending among CSPs?

Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in the automated assurance systems market?

What are the different drivers and growth rates of CSP spending on products and professional services?

Who should read this report





Vendor strategy teams that need to understand the key areas of growth in the automated assurance software systems market.

Product management teams that are responsible for feature functionality, and product marketing teams that are responsible for market share growth.

Market intelligence teams at vendors that want to understand how their competitors compare with each other.

CSPs that are planning digital transformation journeys and want to ensure that their current vendors are staying up to date.

This report and the associated data annex provide:





detailed market share data for the automated assurance software systems market, split by: two delivery types: product and professional services eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the automated assurance market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for vendors

detailed profiles of 8 vendors in this market.

Company coverage

Broadcom

Ericsson

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei

IBM

NETSCOUT

Nokia

ServiceNow



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950966/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________