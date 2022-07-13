Biotin Supplements Market to Reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2028 | Consumer Preference Towards Dietary Supplements and Growing Number of Health-Conscious Customers across the Globe Drives the Market | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Biotin Supplements Market finds that consumer preference for dietary supplements and the growing number of health-conscious customers across the globe are propelling the growth of the Biotin Supplements Market in recent years. In addition, the number of working women across the globe products are anticipated to show maximum growth for the Biotin Supplements Market in projected years. The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 1.9 Billion in the year 2021.



The Global Biotin Supplements Market size is forecasted to reach USD 3.4 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Biotin Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Form (Capsules, Tablets, Soft Gels, Liquid), by Distributional Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce), by Application (Pharmacies, Skin Care, Hair Care), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/biotin-supplements-market-1728/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Biotin Supplements market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.6% during the forecast period.

The Biotin Supplements market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Biotin Supplements market.



Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Growing Number of Health-Conscious Customers across the Globe

Biotin is also known as vitamin H. This is used as a supplement in brittle nails, hepatitis, and other medical conditions. Also, it is essential in our bodies since it enhances the health of our digestive tract, skin, and metabolism. Furthermore, biotin is widely known for its hair-boosting properties. Biotin improves hair health in women with thinning hair, including gloss, volume, and scalp covering. Studies have also shown to increase skin hydration, smoothness, and attractiveness. Biotin can be taken orally or as a shot to treat and prevent low blood levels of biotin. Up to 10 mg of biotin taken orally daily has been utilized to treat and avoid deficiency. Thus, in the past few years, the number of diseases and the growth in consciousness about external beauty and an individual's internal intellect has been increasing. Thus, ultimately increasing the demand for Biotin Supplements Market, further propelling the market growth.

Restraint:

Side-Effects of Supplements

Biotin Supplements Market might be harmful if used in excess quantity. This includes skin rashes, stomach distress, insulin release problems, and kidney difficulties. The National Institutes of Health recommends 30 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin D per day for individuals 19 and older. This quantity is usually obtained through diet. Another study found that eating raw eggs might lead to biotin deficiency. Some signs of biotin deficiency include hair loss or thinning, excessive cholesterol, and heart issues. Thus, this is one factor hindering the population's adoption rate of Biotin Supplements Market. Ultimately acting as a restraining factor for the market.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/biotin-supplements-market-1728/0

Benefits of Purchasing Biotin Supplements Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Biotin Supplements Market:

Product Form Capsules Tablets Soft Gels Liquid Powders

Distributional Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores E-Commerce

Application Pharmacies Skin Care Hair Care

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biotin-supplements-market-1728

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Biotin Supplements Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Biotin Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Form (Capsules, Tablets, Soft Gels, Liquid), by Distributional Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce), by Application (Pharmacies, Skin Care, Hair Care), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Holds Largest Market Share

The Asia Pacific dominates the Global Biotin Supplements Market. This dominance is owing to increased health awareness and regular food intake or diet-pattern demand of Biotin Supplements Market that is constantly increasing in these regions. Thus, increasing the region's demand r Biotin Supplements Market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to developing economies and large base populations.

List of Prominent Players in the Biotin Supplements Market:

Sports Research

Nature's Bounty Co.

Pure Research Products LLC

Zhou Nutrition

Natrol LLC

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Life Garden Naturals

NOW Foods

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Doctors Best

Zenwise Health

SBR Nutrition

Recent Developments:

August 2021: Nestlé Health Science announced the successful completion of its acquisition of the core brands of The Bountiful Company, including Nature’s Bounty®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Puritan’s Pride®, Ester-C®, and Sundown.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Biotin Supplements Market?

How will the Biotin Supplements Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Biotin Supplements Market?

What is the Biotin Supplements market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Biotin Supplements Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Biotin Supplements Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Product Form

• Capsules

• Tablets

• Soft Gels

• Liquid

• Powders



• Distributional Channel

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• E-Commerce



• Application

• Pharmacies

• Skin Care

• Hair Care



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• Sports Research



• Nature's Bounty Co.



• Pure Research Products LLC



• Zhou Nutrition



• Natrol LLC



• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.



• Life Garden Naturals



• NOW Foods



• Jarrow Formulas Inc.



• Doctors Best



• Zenwise Health



• SBR Nutrition



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/biotin-supplements-market-1728/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Vegan Cosmetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Other Products), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Other Channels), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Cosmeceuticals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Specialty Stores, Online Platform), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Aromatherapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Consumables, Equipment), by Mode of Delivery (Topical Application, Aerial Diffusion, Direct Inhalation), by Application (Relaxation, Skin & Hair Care, Pain Management, Cold & Cough), by Distribution Channel (DTC, B2B), by End-Use (Home Use, Spa & Wellness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Yoga & Meditation Centers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Anti Aging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Anti-Wrinkle, Hair Color, Ultraviolet (UV) Absorption, Anti-Stretch Mark), by Treatment (Hair Restoration, Anti-Pigmentation, Adult Acne Therapy, Breast Augmentation), by Demography (Generation X, Baby Boomers, Generation Y, Generation Z), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: