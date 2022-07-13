New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Aerospace & Defense Operations in the Information Environment Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290219/?utm_source=GNW





Emerging theories of information advantage and multi-domain awareness are taking form and driving military requirements.In response, the US Department of Defense (DoD) issued a Strategy for Operations in the Information Environment and formally recognized the information joint function.



The US DoD leadership and Congress are identifying resources and expertise to maintain a competitive advantage.Emerging technologies and subject matter experts who understand how to leverage these new systems are growing.



These developments represent an emerging market opportunity within the aerospace, defense, and security sector. This study explains the forces driving these changes and how businesses can position themselves for success.

