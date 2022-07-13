Custom T-Shirt Printing Global Market Report 2022: Government Investment in Sport to Drive Growth

Dublin, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Custom T-Shirt Printing Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global custom t-shirt printing market is expected to grow from $6.11 billion in 2021 to $6.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.75%. The custom t-shirt printing market is expected to reach $8.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.79%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the custom t-shirt printing market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the custom t-shirt printing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing investments by the government in sporting activities is expected to propel the growth of the custom t-shirts market. In sporting activities and matches customized t-shirts help in giving a unique appearance to the team players and increase the visibility of the team.

For instance, in 2021, UK sports, a UK-based government agency for major sporting events, would invest around £41million (US $55.56 million) into the UK's bids to host the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup along with the 2026 Tour de France Grand Depart and support for feasibility activity for a potential UK and Ireland bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Also, in 2021, Odisha recently announced it would be investing Rs 650 crore (US $86.87 million) in Rourkela as part of preparations to host the 2023 Hockey World Cup in the state. Therefore, increasing investments by the government in sporting activities is driving the growth of the customized t-shirts market.



Technological advancements and new product launches are a key trend gaining popularity in the custom t-shirt printing market. The companies operating in the customized t-shirts market are launching new products to provide an enhanced experience to its customers. For instance, in September 2019, VELV Design & Printing, a print shop in Los Angeles, launched custom printing service, which utilizes SureColor F2100 Direct-to-garment printer with potential to handle both bulk and single-order custom t0shirts.



In May 2019, Printo, an India-based print retail chain has acquired Inkmonk for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Printo is poised to become the country's largest digital printing firm that prints everything from business cards to phone books. Together, the companies aim to provide customers with a smooth and omnichannel experience. Inkmonk is an India-based custom print products marketplace that prints customized t-shits, cards, and books.

Key Players

CafePress Inc.

CustomInk LLC.

Printful Inc.

RushOrderTees

Spreadshirt

TheBlueGeckoPrinting

Threadbird

UberPrints Inc.

Vistaprint

Teetalkies

Inkmonk

Discount Mugs

Broken Arrow Wear

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Characteristics



3. Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Custom T-Shirt Printing



5. Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Market, Segmentation By Printing Technique

Screen Printing

Digital Printing

Plot Printing

6.2. Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Market, Segmentation By Design

Graphic Designs

Artwork

6.3. Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

7. Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



8. Asia-Pacific Custom T-Shirt Printing Market

9. China Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



10. India Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



11. Japan Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



12. Australia Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



13. Indonesia Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



14. South Korea Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



15. Western Europe Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



16. UK Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



17. Germany Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



18. France Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



19. Eastern Europe Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



20. Russia Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



21. North America Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



22. USA Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



23. South America Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



24. Brazil Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



25. Middle East Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



26. Africa Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



27. Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



29. Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis





