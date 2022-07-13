MyKlovr announces 2 major strategic additions to its Advisory Board - supports expansion of Employee Benefits Channel

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyKlovr, the AI-powered college & career counseling platform, is delighted to announce the appointment of two new members of their advisory board who bring more than 45 combined years of executive leadership in the employee benefits industry.



Joseph N. Savasta is the founder and president of the J.N. Savasta Corp., a premiere New York-based employee benefit brokerage and consulting firm. The company - which bears his name - has provided best-in-class strategies for employee benefits and retirement programs to clients globally since 1989. Joe is also the founder of the Prescription Benefits Manager, Broadreach Medical Resources, Inc. Under his leadership, both companies have grown dramatically and have achieved an industry-wide reputation for extensive product knowledge and service. Joe attended International Business & Finance from New York University, graduated Magna Cum Laude from University of Buffalo, and sits on the Board of Directors of The Viscardi Center and Abilities, Inc.

“As a parent of 2 recent high school students, I appreciate first-hand the life-changing impact that myKlovr has on families” Mr. Savasta commented. “As a benefits provider, I’m thrilled at the massive opportunity for plug-and-play distribution across the entire industry.”

Anneliese Balazs serves as the Senior Vice President of J.N. Savasta Corp. Joining Savasta Corp in 2010, Anneliese leads the design and development of all employee benefit programs, compliance, and strategic partnerships. Her considerable expertise as a client advocate and years of experience navigating the complexities of the healthcare industry have established Anneliese as a sought-after industry expert with a keen eye for marketplace trends. Anneliese attended Dimitrie Cantemir Law School in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, graduated Cum Laude from John Jay College of Criminal Justice and sits on the Advisory Board of Seton Hall University.

Ms. Balazs shares Joe’s enthusiastic outlook on the opportunity for distribution of myKlovr in the multi-layered benefits channel. “Rarely does the industry see a product that can generate such an impact with such a low price point” she commented. “MyKlovr checks every box our clients look for when evaluating their benefits.”

MyKlovr’s founder and CEO, Gustavo Dolfino added, “It’s a privilege to have Joe and Anneliese join our advisory board. Their expertise and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to scale to meet demand for our product.”

For more information on myKlovr, visit www.myKlovr.com.

For more information on J.N. Savasta Corp., visit www.jnscorp.com.

