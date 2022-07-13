CloudMD Adds Telemedicine Services for Primary Care Health Navigation to Kii Personalized & Connected Care Offering

Services support the rising comorbidity concerns as individuals with physical health issues are at a much greater risk of having corresponding mental health problems

Led by nurses and nurse practitioners which provide fast access to a wide variety of primary care services and treatments and overall health and wellness support for employees and their family members, all from one connected offering.

Clinical, evidence-based programs deliver engagement and education on healthcare options with proven outcomes that have high client satisfaction.

Optimizes employer healthcare spending for primary care services, increases return on investment and improves healthcare outcomes by providing whole-person care for employees dealing with both mental and physical health issues.

Supports workplace stability as employers foster healthy work environments and investment in human capital management to maintain productivity.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQX: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology and innovative health services company transforming the delivery of care, is excited to announce that it has launched a national telemedicine and physical health coaching service as part of its Kii Personalized & Connected Care (“Kii”) offering. Kii, the Company’s flagship employer health and wellness solution, integrates several of its best-in-class technologies and services into one exceptional, connected, and personalized experience.

The new telemedicine medical care program provides a personalized treatment plan led by nurses and nurse practitioners and supported by primary care doctors and specialists. The nurses and nurse practitioners are trained to deliver comprehensive initial medical assessments, psychosocial healthcare support and treatment for most primary and mental healthcare issues. They act as the first point of contact for referrals to specialists and other important services offered within Kii, to help guide individuals through their personalized healthcare journey.

Karen Adams, President & Interim CEO of CloudMD commented, “Employers are faced with unprecedented times and are prioritizing healthy workplaces and increased employee productivity. Employers need the confidence that their healthcare spend on mental and physical health benefits is outcome-focused, comprehensive and designed to foster a healthy work environment. When required, we can connect with publicly funded medical practitioners, including primary care and specialists, to help optimize spend and connect employees with the full spectrum of care. In addition, our programs are seeing high adoption rates and engagement, resulting in higher utilization and better healthcare outcomes. We create access to mental and physical health care while prioritizing resiliency, productivity, and peace of mind.”

This solution is delivered through multi-modalities and combines primary care, specialists, and personalized health coaching. Historically, CloudMD has only offered similar telemedicine services direct to consumers in BC and Ontario. As part of its holistic employer healthcare offering, these services will now be available nationwide through 24/7 digital and telephone options to employees and their family members. The telemedicine services integrated into Kii complements and supports the Company’s health coach and navigation services and ensures access to important and often simultaneous treatment of physical and mental health issues.

CloudMD’s mental health coach program has already shown very positive results with 86% usage and 98% satisfaction rates, and the Company expects similar results across the spectrum of primary care.

Employers who choose CloudMD’s telemedicine services will receive an evidenced-based, clinical program that supports and assists individuals in:

Breaking down barriers to care

Remedy immediate concerns as they emerge

Health education across the continuum of care from prevention to treatment

Psychosocial support

The feedback from clients is that they want a single vendor and platform to treat their employees. Kii offers the ability to manage the entire continuum of care for mental and physical health issues, ranging from prevention to treatment to return to function, from one connected offering. Employers can depend on CloudMD to have a deep understanding of the workplace healthcare environment, and health benefits available to employees and focus on personalized engagement that ensures access to care while prioritizing return to function.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is transforming the delivery of healthcare using technology and by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient’s healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD’s proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, healthcare navigation, educational resources, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD’s business is separated into three main divisions: Clinics and Pharmacies, Digital Solution and Enterprise Health Solutions, the Company’s fastest growing division. CloudMD’s Enterprise Health Solutions Division has built a leading employer healthcare solution, including its Comprehensive Integrated Health Services Platform, which offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for educational institutions, corporations, insurers, and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their students, employees, and customers.

CloudMD currently services a direct ecosystem of over 5,700 clinicians including, 1,800+ mental health practitioners, 1,600+ allied health professionals, 1,400+ doctors and nurses and covers 12 million individual lives across North America. For more information visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca.

