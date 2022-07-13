Fly Ash Market Size to Reach USD 19.19 Billion 2029 | Fly Ash Industry CAGR of 6.1% During 2022-2029

Pune, India, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fly ash market size was USD 12.25 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 12.70 billion in 2022 to USD 19.19 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the 2022-2029 period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Fly Ash Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market is anticipated to grow during the projected period due to increasing awareness regarding water-borne diseases.

Report Coverage:

The report provides insightful data regarding recent trends and advancements in the market. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market expansion is mentioned along with recent business development strategies adopted by the leading players. Also, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth during the forecast are highlighted further in this report. Regional insights on segmented areas are given, and a list of key market players is mentioned further.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fly-ash-market-101087

Segments:

Class F Segment to Dominate Global Market

By type, the market is bifurcated into Class F and Class C. Class F ash is created from bituminous and anthracite coals. This class consists of silica and alumina and lower calcium content. The Class F segment is expected to lead the market due to its advantages such as increased compressive strength and less heat generation.

Cement & Concrete Segment Leads the Market Due to Increased Demand from Construction Sector

Based on application, the market is categorized into cement & concretes, fills & embankments, waste stabilization, mining, oil field service, road stabilization, and others. The cement & concrete segment is anticipated to dominate the global market share due to rising product demand in the construction industry.

Geographically, the market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Fly Ash Market Report:

Boral Ltd. (Australia)

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. (Mexico)

Holcim Ltd. (Switzerland)

Charah, LLC. (U.S.)

Titan America LLC (U.S.)

Cement Australia Pty Limited (Australia)

Salt River Materials Group (U.S.)

Southeastern Fly Ash Company (U.S.)

Tarmac Holdings Limited (U.K.)

Aggregate Industries (U.K.)

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/fly-ash-market-101087

Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 12.25 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 19.19 Billion CAGR 6.1% (2022-2029) Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered United States, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Boral Ltd. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. Holcim Ltd. Charah, LLC. Titan America LLC, Cement Australia Pty Limited, Salt River Materials Group, Southeastern Fly Ash Company, Tarmac Holdings Limited, Aggregate Industries Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Drivers & Restraints:



Rising Commercialization & Industrialization to Augment Growth

The market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing utilization of fly ash in ceramics. Also, rising renovation and replacement activities are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing product demand from the construction industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth. The rising industrialization and commercialization activities are projected to bolster market development and expansion.

­However, poor ash quality and unavailability may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:



Asia Pacific Dominates Global Market Due to Emerging Construction Industry

Asia Pacific dominates the global fly ash market share due to increasing demand for the product from the cement industry. Also, leading companies in the region are expected to fuel the regional market growth.

Europe holds the second-highest global market share due to the rising demand for civil engineering and construction materials, which is anticipated to fuel the regional market growth. Furthermore, the rapid infrastructure development in developed countries is expected to propel growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/fly-ash-market-101087

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies to Augment Growth by Forming Business Agreements

The leading players in the global market focus on forming business agreements with supporting companies to expand their business reach and improve their performance. The companies adopt recent technologies to launch new products to meet customer demands and ensure customer satisfaction. These factors ensure enhanced brand image to augment growth.

Table of Content



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Fly Ash Production Overview

Covid-19 Impact Analysis Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by companies to overcome the impact Opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fly-ash-market-101087

Key Industry Development:

December 2021: Boral entered into an agreement with Eco Material Technologies Inc. to sell its North American Fly Ash business for USD 755.0 million. This transaction will complete Boral’s portfolio realignment and strategically refocus back on its construction materials business in Australia.

Read Related Insights:

Cement Market Size , Share, Industry Forecast 2029

Refractories Market Share , Industry Forecast 2029

Concrete Admixtures Market Size , Share, Industry Forecast 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com