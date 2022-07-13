New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "European Indoor Virtual Weapon Training Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290217/?utm_source=GNW

However, it is inherently expensive to supply and use live ammunition and places logistical strain on getting trainees to and from these locations.



These factors have driven a slow shift to alternative ways to maintain small arms and weapon system proficiency, such as adopting blended live/virtual or fully virtual small arms/weapons trainers.A blended range is a blend of traditional live ranges and virtual elements such as the projection of targets and environments.



The system utilizes live ammunition in conjunction with virtual targets that either is purely visual or interact with the ammunition by replicating ballistics.Additionally, some systems may have a level of trainee feedback in the form of marksman scores to add an extra layer of user benefits. On the other hand, a fully virtual range utilizes lasers and blank ammunition in conjunction with virtual screens or virtual reality (VR) headsets. The system’s virtual element can allow for more complex scenarios and environments to be replicated for trainees to get more accurate and realistic training. The system will replicate ballistics following pre-determined scenario conditions. Due to the systems being virtual, the ranges can facilitate the use of heavy weapons and anti-tank/anti-air systems in the range.Furthermore, if the range is networked, it can allow operators to train with other distributed units on different instrumented ranges. European armed forces increasingly require this capability to allow for distributed and remote training as operational tempos grow due to rising tensions due to the Russo-Ukrainian War. With forces becoming deployed away from their home bases, traditional ranges cannot move with them; therefore, there emerges a greater need for blended or virtual systems that can facilitate marksmanship training while away from the home base.This report investigates the European indoor virtual weapon training, ascertaining the drivers and restraints the industry currently faces. Trends driving the market include the need to decrease training costs, high operational deployment tempos, increased military operations on urban terrain training, and shifts in business models. Restraints on the market come in the form of financial and cultural challenges, the limited training volumes virtual systems currently allow, neglect of soldier modernization programs, and barriers to defense procurement for companies. The study details the emerging players in the European market, their approaches to virtual solutions, and case studies of their solutions. It also provides a brief overview of the current market and highlights the opportunities for companies to engage with, the potential competition within countries, and growth opportunities to pursue.

