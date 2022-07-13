Corporate Wellness Market to Register Promising Growth of USD 99.9 Billion by 2029: Industry Share, Growth, Demand, Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, USA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a research publication document on Global Corporate Wellness Market , and the global market has pioneered key business segments and highlights a wider area to conduct an in-depth analysis of market data. This Corporate Wellness market research report provides a detailed synopsis of the study for the market and how it is impacting the Healthcare industry. The key research methodology used here by the DBMR team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation. This Corporate Wellness report helps clients recognize new opportunities and most important customers for their business growth and increased revenue. Moreover, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also recognized, and then accordingly strategies for marketing, promotion, and sales are interpreted for extreme success. The scope of the Corporate Wellness report includes but is not limited to the latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights, and innovation.

The corporate wellness market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 99.9 billion by 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 7.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Market Overview:-

Corporate wellness is basically a program for the employees within an organization or a business. It is highly important as most of the employees in an organization might be suffering from various diseases such as hypertension, depression and so on, and with the aid of these programs these disease can be prevented or reduced to level and can help employees spend less on health care and take less leave for the reason of getting sick which will result into maximum productive output.

The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as respiratory diseases, cancer, and diabetes among others even in younger age groups and unhealthy eating habits are expected to emerge as the significant factors accelerating the growth of corporate wellness market . In addition to this, the factors such as surging corporate investment for employee productivity, majority of the population adopting the sedentary lifestyle along with growing investment in wearable fitness devices at workplace will further aggravate the growth of the corporate wellness market in the above-mentioned forecast period. However, the high cost of a corporate wellness program outsourcing and its low adoption in small scale organizations results as a growth restraint for the market.

Key Players Observe In This Reports

NC State Human Resources,

Infinite Wellness Solutions,

MediKeeper,

Ceridian Lifeworks,

Wellness Layers,

CoreHealth Technologies,

Sprout,

Burner Fitness,

Cerner Wellness,

Limeade,

Aptora,

BSDI,

Virgin Pulse,

NAMASTE NEW YORK,

Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies,

HealthifyMe Wellness Private Limited, and

Wellsource, among others

Our Research Analyst has classified and compiled the research data for both perspectives i.e. Qualitative and Quantitative.

Quantitative Data:

Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

Corporate Wellness Market Revenue & Growth Rate

Corporate Wellness Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application

Corporate Wellness Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

Corporate Wellness Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

Corporate Wellness Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)

Qualitative Data:

It would include chapters specific to market dynamics and the influencing factors affecting or driving the growth of the market. To list few names of sections involved are

Global Corporate Wellness Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of service , the corporate wellness market is segmented into nutrition and weight management, fitness services, health risk assessment corporate wellness, stress management, smoking cessation, health screening, alcohol and drug abuse services, health education services, biometric screening and others.

, the is segmented into nutrition and weight management, fitness services, health risk assessment corporate wellness, stress management, smoking cessation, health screening, alcohol and drug abuse services, health education services, biometric screening and others. Based on category , the corporate wellness market is segmented into fitness and nutrition consultants, psychological therapists and organizations.

, the corporate wellness market is segmented into fitness and nutrition consultants, psychological therapists and organizations. Based on end-use industry, the corporate wellness market is segmented into private sector, small scale organizations, medium scale organizations, large scale organizations, public sector and NGO.

The Geographical Landscape of the Market Include:

The research offers an analysis of the geographical landscape of this Market, which is divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. It includes data about several parameters related to the regional contribution.

North America dominates the corporate wellness market during the forecast period owing to the increased awareness regarding the corporate wellness within the region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to show a lucrative growth due to rising number of working people and growing knowledge about employee health management within the above mentioned forecast period.

The country section of the corporate wellness market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The Report Can Answer The Following Questions:

Who are the global key players of Corporate Wellness industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Corporate Wellness? What is the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Corporate Wellness? What is the manufacturing process of Corporate Wellness?

Economic impact on Corporate Wellness industry and development trend of Corporate Wellness industry .

. What will the Corporate Wellness market size and the growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key factors driving the global Corporate Wellness industry?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Corporate Wellness market?

What are the Corporate Wellness market challenges to market growth?

What are the Corporate Wellness market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Corporate Wellness market?

Table Of Content: Corporate Wellness Market

1. Global market overview

2. Global market competition

3. USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of power and utilities (volume, value and sales price)

4. Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer

5. Power and utilities cost analysis

6. Industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers

7. Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders

8. Market effect factors analysis

9. Global market forecast

10. Conclusion of the Corporate Wellness market

11. Appendix

