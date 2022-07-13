New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Innovation in Instant Payments" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289994/?utm_source=GNW





In Asia, mobile wallets are built directly on instant payments infrastructure, which makes them more suited for retail transactions.This approach has led to rapid adoption of the technology by both merchants and consumers.



In Western countries, instant payments are only available through banking apps, which limits their usage to account-to-account transactions. Countries that have a well-established instant payment infrastructure are now focusing on driving the interoperability of their platforms with other countries.



In this report, through various case studies we explore domestic instant payment platforms across a number of countries. We also explore developments in terms of cross-border instant payment interoperability, including the benefits and challenges of establishing such links.



- Southeast Asian countries are leading the way in terms of adoption of instant payment platforms.

- India boasts the largest volume of instant payment transactions in the world, reaching 39.8 billion in 2021.

- Brazil’s instant payment platform PIX has been used by more than 115 million users since its launch in November 2020.



