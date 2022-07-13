Sports Metaverse launches highly anticipated virtual land sale on July 14th & 15th, introduces strategic partnership with LandWorks

London, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sports Metaverse (https://sportsmetaverse.co/) by SportsIcon, the world's first virtual world specifically focused on sports, has announced that its initial public land sale will take place on the 14th and 15th of July on Sportsmetaverse.co



The Sports Metaverse is the first digital world devoted solely to sports, uniting prominent sports stars, brands, and clubs together in one place. Users can trade NFTs, buy land, interact with iconic sportspeople, and visit stadiums.



In the first phase, landowners can acquire a high-quality fan cave where they can hang out with friends from all over the world, customise their own NFTs, play pool, stream sports events, advertise and let their land to tenants. Longer term, there will be social spaces with big screens and retail, as well as 3D immersive experiences with athletes, taking fans closer to them than ever before, with 24/7 access. Special purpose land use such as e.g. for building a stadium or an event hall will be possible on the basis of individual order and design by Sports Metaverse.



SportsIcon CEO and Co-Founder Chris Worsey said:

'We've assembled the best metaverse builders in the space, the most forward-thinking web3 brands and some of the biggest sports people of all time. The Sports Metaverse is the new frontier - the future of sports is billions of fans instantly connected with one another, their sports icons and brands in the metaverse. The Sports Metaverse land sale is the first page of the first chapter of that journey.



As Easy as “eBay” for Virtual Land Management

To optimize the appeal of its virtual real estate, Sports Metaverse is partnering with LandWorks, a protocol developed by EnterDao. Their technology enables VR landowners to let their land permissionlessly, listing it for specific prices on which would-be tenants can make bids.



The technology used by Landworks has successfully been in use for over a year, supporting rentals in the leading decentralized metaverse on Ethereum, Decentraland. LandWorks’ technology has passed the tests of the acclaimed auditors Quantstamp and Omega.



EnterDao’s Co-Founder, Zhivko Todorov, said:

“Especially for sports, virtual real estate is expected to have unprecedented potential as an instrument for branding and sponsoring. But to unlock this potential, the land needs to be tradable – that’s where we come in.

Our software uses NFT technology and smart contracts to extend existing Ethereum token standards and enable land leasing even for projects not using the standards, without the need for upgrade or migration.”



High Potential Market

The VR real estate market is set to boom and is attractive for companies, sports stars, and investors alike. Gartner predicts that by 2026, 25% of people will spend at least one hour daily in the Metaverse. From influencers like Snoop Dog, to companies like PwC and Samsung, investment in virtual real estate is growing fast in a market which reached $500B as early as 2021.

The reason is that the metaverse offers a prime platform for goods and services. From exclusive meetings with sports stars and other celebrities, to brand promotions and sponsorships, companies like Adidas, which has purchased land in the Sandbox to build AdiVerse, are investing in VR real estate as strategic assets in the new Web3 economy.



Nasdaq reports that Goldman Sachs estimates the metaverse as an $8 trillion market opportunity, where virtual land owners have virtually unlimited opportunities for earning revenue - e.g. by renting out concert and sports arenas, museums, and galleries.

The first to invest in the Sports Metaverse land presale have been the leading sports stars with which it is partnering, including UFC mixed martial arts champion Amanda Nunes and former Premier League football stars Shaun Wright Philips and Jordan Stewart, along with numerous Web3 brands.

In the Sports Metaverse, users can engage with Amanda Nunes, who is building her gym there and sharing the secrets of her personal training and fighting skills via her volumetrically captured image. Romelu Lukaku, a striker with English Premier League soccer club Chelsea, is also offering personal coaching. Further agreements are underway with leading athletes from soccer, tennis, MMA, basketball, and baseball.

Mechanics of the Land Sale

The land sale will begin in the Sports Metaverse on July 14th at 2:00 pm UK with the Gold Whitelist, and continue six hours later for the Silver Whitelist. The next day, July 15th, at 2:00 pm UK, the public sale will open to everyone. Land Purchasers will need a MetaMask wallet to buy land. Payment is in ETH.

For more information on the Sports Metaverse, visit: https://sportsmetaverse.co/



About SportsIcon

Sports Metaverse (sportsmetaverse.co) is building a web3 sports universe.

The Sports Metaverse is a digital world devoted entirely to sports. For the first time in history, the biggest sports stars, brands and clubs are together in one place. Built by SportsIcon and industry veterans from Sony, Doom, Playstation Home and Nvidia, Sports Metaverse allows you to trade NFTs, buy and develop land, interact with iconic sportspeople in 3D and visit stadiums in the metaverse.

Sports Metaverse is backed by rapper turned investor Nas, Dapper Labs, Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou, Youtube Founder Chad Hurley, Hedera and Reserve Founder Andrew Masanto and ex NBA star Andrew Bogut.

About LandWorks

LandWorks is a metaverse land renting marketplace based on Ethereum and it is part of the portfolio of products developed and maintained by the EnterDAO community. It enables renting of land in Web3 metaverse games.

The protocol enables period-based renting of land in the metaverses. The protocol supports Decentraland as a primer and then gradually it will expand to support the rest of the prominent metaverses. It enables landowners to earn passive income on their assets, while renters looking to leverage metaverses will be able to easily rent instead of buying the land properties.



