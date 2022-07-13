TES to Play Strategic Role in Australia's Battery Recycling Ecosystem

SYDNEY, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New South Wales (NSW) Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has made grants available to companies that propose innovative solutions to address the growing challenge of dealing with end-of-life LIBs from decommissioned solar energy storage systems. TES has been successful in winning a grant from the NSW EPA to build a one-of-a-kind facility in Western Sydney to test, repurpose, and recycle LIBs from solar energy storage systems. The facility will also be capable of processing LIBs from electric vehicles and e-mobility and portable devices.

The NSW EPA selected TES's proposal to move forward and awarded AU $1.9 million in funding to get started. This project was funded under the NSW EPA Circular Solar Grants Program.

The new battery treatment facility in Villawood is projected to generate upwards of 20 green jobs and will utilize TES's existing proprietary hydrometallurgical technology.

In a further testament to TES as a best-in-class sustainable battery solution provider, TES has recently been honored with several prestigious awards, notably an Edison Award in the Power Generation and Recovery category.

Contributing to growing battery infrastructure in Singapore, France, China, and the Port of Rotterdam, this facility is the latest to be announced that will join TES's already unrivaled network of 40 owned and operated facilities.

TES's proprietary process first extracts black mass, followed by a proprietary hydrometallurgical process to extract scarce elements such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium to close the loop for these metals—reducing the world's dependence on mined materials.

The facility is expected to be up and running in summer 2023, ready to handle some 2,000 tons per year of end-of-life LIB units. This includes 800 tons per year from Australia's large and growing solar energy storage battery infrastructure.

"This funding is supporting the drive toward a circular economy by helping New South Wales develop new ways of dealing with battery storage waste, which is increasingly important as currently installed systems reach the end of their life," says NSW Minister for Environment James Griffin. "While the amount of battery storage system waste is low at the moment, we want to make sure New South Wales is ahead of the curve with innovative ways of managing this emerging waste stream."

Thomas Holberg, Global Vice President (VP) of TES Sustainable Battery Solutions notes, "Collaboration with forward-thinking governments like New South Wales is a critical component to solving big challenges like this. The project will complement emerging infrastructure that is being established, including the collection network being built around these products."

Most importantly, if future demand for closed-loop recovery develops locally, TES will invest in further capabilities to produce battery-grade metals to supply domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on supply from outside Australia.

The project in NSW perfectly aligns the goals of the state with the private-sector expertise and qualifications of TES. "We're excited about this project and are eager to demonstrate to New South Wales that end-of-first-life lithium-ion batteries, when handled properly, create circular economy opportunities close to where waste is generated, which doesn't just help keep scarce materials in use for as long as possible but also minimizes greenhouse gas emission impacts associated with transportation and manufacturing of new batteries," remarks Alvin Piadasa, Group Sustainability Director, TES.

About TES

Founded in 2005, TES is a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commission, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components. As one of the largest IT lifecycle service providers in the world, TES understands the common challenges of managing IT equipment throughout its lifecycle. Customized, cost-effective solutions address these challenges and ensure compliance with all local and international data security, environmental, and industry regulations.

TES's mission is to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kilograms of assets by 2030. TES has an unmatched global footprint of 42 facilities across 21 countries and offers unrivaled consistency in service. In addition, the company provides consistent commercials, reduced logistics costs, and local environmental compliance experts, as well as support in local time zones and languages and a deep understanding of transboundary movement throughout the world.

To learn more about TES, visit www.tes-amm.com.

About SK ecoplant

The business model for SK ecoplant is an eco-friendly ecosystem platform that links its technologies with the environment, humans, and finance. SK is building a sustainable lifestyle with our creative solutions and advanced technologies, offering solutions to current problems and sowing the seeds for a better future.

SK ecoplant is building a financial story that manifests our commitment to a new future. As proven by our acquisition of a leading company in the environmental industry, we are taking steps to achieve our goal of becoming Asia's leading environmental business by 2023 with clear and concrete mid-and long-term strategies for each business sector.

About NSW EPA

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is the primary environmental regulator for New South Wales. It partners with businesses, the government, and the community to reduce pollution and waste, protect human health, and prevent the degradation of the environment. For more information, visit www.epa.nsw.gov.au

This project was made possible thanks to funding from the NSW EPA Circular Solar Grants Program. For more information, visit www.epa.nsw.gov.au/working-together/grants/infrastructure-fund/circular-solar-trials

