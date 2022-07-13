New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289997/?utm_source=GNW

This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets).



The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset classes including equities, mutual funds, deposits and bonds.



Asia-Pacific’s affluent segment (including HNWs and mass affluents) accounted for nearly 5% of the total population and held 86.8% of the region’s total onshore liquid assets in 2021. The affluent segment remained resilient throughout the pandemic. Backed by economic recovery in 2021, individuals with significant investments in equities and mutual funds were rewarded with higher returns. As a result, affluent individuals’ liquid assets are predicted to have risen by 8.5% in 2021, while the liquid assets of HNWs grew by 12.2%. Deposits account for the largest share of Asia-Pacific’s retail savings and investment portfolio, constituting more than 69% of overall balances. Between 2022 and 2026, we expect the retail savings and investments market to record a CAGR of 7.3%. This will mainly be driven by deposits, which are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% over 2022-26. Robo-advice accounts for 8% of the region’s HNW portfolio. Nevertheless, the market for robo-advisory services is growing in the HNW space in Asia-Pacific, with multiple wealth managers entering the space.



- HNW individuals constituted only 0.15% of the total adult population of Asia-Pacific in 2021.

- Advisory mandates dominate the Asia-Pacific HNW wealth market.

- Deposits remain the most popular investment avenue for Asia-Pacific investors indicating their preference for safe haven investment asset classes.

- Bonds continued to form a small proportion (2.5%) of retail investment portfolios in 2021.



