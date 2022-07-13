KANZHUN LIMITED Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

BEIJING, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today published its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report (“the report”).



The report details the Company’s notable achievements in its ESG performance, and outlines the ongoing strategy in critical ESG areas: Governance, Environment, Employees, Products and Services, and Community. Committed to the fulfillment of its social responsibilities, the Company remains steadfast in its mission of building long-term, sustainable business success.

To view the report in full, please visit the Sustainability section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com/.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED (Nasdaq: BZ) operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. Established eight years ago, the Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

