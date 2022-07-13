The Europe Air Purifiers market is expected to grow from US$ 3,605.16 million in 2021 to US$ 6,800.39 million by 2028

New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Air Purifiers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Mechanization, Technology, Connectivity, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289903/?utm_source=GNW





Rising awareness among the population regarding advanced air purifying technologies is one of the key factors boosting the Europe air purifiers market growth. The governments are providing support to schools, hospitals, etc., which have a high risk of air pollution. For instance, The UK government approved a pilot study in Cambridge Addenbrooke’s hospital to investigate the use of ultraviolet light and air purifiers in wards. Moreover, alcohol, cigarette smoke, freshly painted houses, burning fuels, the half-decomposed bodies of animals, etc. contaminate the air. Many people are suffering from various allergies and diseases related to polluted air. This factor is expected to increase the usage of air purifiers and propel the Europe air purifiers market growth.



The adoption of air purifiers in residential and commercial sectors is fueling the demand for air purifiers.Europe’s zero pollution ambition has further driven the Europe air purifiers market with the introduction of advanced air purifying technologies in the market.



The EU is taking several steps to control air pollution by making consumers aware of air purification and installing several purifiers in public spaces.For instance, London underground station has an Airlabs air purification system.



The Government of Kiel, Germany, selected mobile containerized filtration solutions to control NO2 emissions.Also, Is Clean Air company installed four wet air pollution control devices to treat indoor air at Rome airport.



Therefore, considering the benefits of air purifiers, the public places and residential segments are getting air purification systems installed in EU countries. This augmented the growth of the Europe air purifiers market size.



Increasing energy consumption, transportation, and population, and other factors are generating air pollution in urban areas.The air quality in European cities is becoming harmful to human health with rising urbanization.



Europe is considered an air and dust polluting region.An increase in the amount of harmful dust particles in European air demands advanced air purifiers, which will clean pollutants and other particles such as can dust, mold, and viruses.



As the European population is allergic to dust and other particles, the demand for air purifiers is rising leading to Europe air purifiers market growth.Europe is the hub of various industry giants due to the developed industrial sector in the region.



Industries such as automotive, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas are prominent in the region. These industries release toxic gases, polluted water, and other waste materials, which remain in the atmosphere for a longer period and contaminate the air. Due to this, many people are suffering from some or the other disease. The only way to reduce the ill effects of polluted air and to live in clean air is to install air purifiers. This will augment the Europe air purifiers market growth.



Urbanization and increase in population in Europe have led to enormous indoor and outdoor air pollution. According to the UN reports, urbanization in Europe is supposed to increase by ~83.7% in 2050. As per EEA, 75% of the population in the EU prefers to live in urban areas, which creates a great opportunity for the market. All these factors are expected to propel the Europe air purifiers market growth during the forecast period.



The Europe air purifiers market is segmented based on mechanization, technology, connectivity, end-user, and country.Based on mechanization, the Europe air purifiers market is segmented into HEPA, activated carbon, ion and ozone.



By technology, the Europe air purifiers market is segmented into ionization, adsorption, chemisorption, photocatalytic oxidation, plasma, ozone, and ultraviolet.Based on connectivity, the Europe air purifiers market is segmented into manual, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.



By end-user, the Europe air purifiers market is segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. By region, the Europe air purifiers market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe.



Ab Alfaintek OY; Airfree; Blueair; BONECO AG; Dyson Ltd; De’Longhi S.p.A.; Daikin Industries, Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Natéosanté are the key Europe air purifiers market players profiled in this research study.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Air Purifiers Market



Denmark, Poland, and France are among the countries that experience a high level of air pollution in the region.Owing to the government regulations in various European countries for developing green buildings across residential and commercial sectors, the environment is getting positively impacted.



The region is a significant manufacturing and industrial hub for industrial equipment, automotive, construction, and energy & power industries.However, due to business lockdowns, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions in 2020, the region witnessed a decline in some of these industries, which resulted in a drastic reduction in air pollution across the area.



However, the demand for air purifiers increased due to the rise in concern about safety from SARS-CoV-2.People were staying indoors in 2020 due to lockdown implemented by governments, which increased the sales of air purifiers in the residential sector.



Various international air purifier manufacturers are looking at the pandemic as an opportunity. For instance, due to the rise in demand for air purifiers in Europe, a South Korean air purifier giant, Coway, established itself in Europe. The company has taken the integrated team from the Service plan and units from the Plan.Net agency. Thus, the rising air pollution and contamination from viruses and bacteria is providing growth opportunities to the Europe air purifiers market players.



In the wake of COVID-19, European companies developed new air purifiers capable of removing SARS-CoV-2 from the air.For instance, a portable air purifier and sanitizer manufacturer produced purified air free from bacteria, airborne viruses, solid impurities, and other pollutants to cater to Eastern Europe and Ireland.



Similarly, the German government invested US$ 488 million (EUR 500 million) in enhancing ventilation systems in buildings to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2.Moreover, the European governments also provided support to educational institutes such as schools that lacked central air conditioning systems to have mobile air purifiers.



Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the awareness of respiratory diseases has increased.Thus, with the rising concern toward health, the installation of air purifiers is expected to increase during the forecast period.



This will augment Europe air purifiers market size.

