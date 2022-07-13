Comera Life Sciences Announces Favorable Preclinical Topline Safety Results of Lead SQore Excipient

WOBURN, Mass., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRA), a life sciences company developing a new generation of bio-innovative biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety, and convenience, announced favorable topline results from its recently completed SEQURUS-1 study. The results of this preclinical study provide supportive evidence of safety of Comera’s lead caffeine-based SQore™ excipient when administered as a subcutaneous (SQ) biologic drug product formulation with a monoclonal antibody (mAb).



Many mAb therapies are delivered by intravenous (IV) injection because the solutions exhibit high viscosity at elevated concentrations, preventing manufacturing and injecting of concentrated drug at volumes needed for SQ administration. Using its proprietary formulation platform, SQore, Comera is developing excipients that make SQ delivery possible. The addition of excipients, such as caffeine, interrupts intermolecular interactions to reduce viscosity of high concentration mAb formulations.

The SEQURUS-1 study was designed to evaluate the safety of caffeine when administered SQ in combination with ipilimumab, a mAb therapy that works to activate the immune system by targeting CTLA-4 to treat melanoma, as a model protein. SEQURUS-1 demonstrated no evidence of local or systemic toxicity of caffeine when administered subcutaneously with ipilimumab in animals. Furthermore, a rapid clearance of caffeine was seen within eight hours from test animals, in line with modeled predictions. Initial data also demonstrate no evidence of caffeine impact on ipilimumab absorption.

“Our previously published data on this SQ drug product showed favorable viscosity reduction and stability achievement,” said Robert Mahoney, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Comera. “The positive topline results from this SEQURUS-1 study validate the safety in animal models of our lead SQore excipient, caffeine. The product demonstrated caffeine’s rapid clearance and no impact on the absorption of ipilimumab. We look forward to the continued evaluation in vivo, to further support the potential value of our proprietary excipient technology platform to bring alternative options to patients.”

The study evaluated three different SQ test formulations, including a caffeine-containing ipilimumab formulation, ipilimumab-only formulation (no caffeine), and caffeine-only formulation (no ipilimumab). A control IV ipilimumab formulation with no caffeine was included as a reference group. Local toxicity was assessed by visualization and palpation of the injection site and systemic toxicity was assessed by body weight and viability. Additional exploratory data were collected on ipilimumab pharmacokinetic (PK) parameters to assess impact of caffeine on ipilimumab absorption, distribution, and clearance.

A larger study, SEQURUS-2, has been initiated to provide a statistically robust evaluation of caffeine on the PK of SQ-administered ipilimumab, and was designed to expand on the exploratory PK analysis completed in SEQURUS-1. Comera plans to present topline study results from SEQURUS-2 at the 14th Annual Bioprocessing Summit to be held in Boston from August 14-18, 2022.

The in vivo data generated by the two SEQURUS studies complement Comera’s previously published in vitro analytical results in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences demonstrating the achievement of favorable viscosity reduction and stability meeting criteria for a viable SQ drug product formulation. The monoclonal antibody ipilimumab (branded as Yervoy®) was chosen for evaluation as a representative example of a commercially successful, widely used monoclonal antibody for which no SQ formulation is commercially available.



About Comera Life Sciences

Leading a compassionate new era in medicine, Comera Life Sciences is applying a deep knowledge of formulation science and technology to transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SQ) forms. The goal of this approach is to provide patients with the freedom of self-injectable care, reduce institutional dependency and to put patients at the center of their treatment regimen.

To learn more about the Comera Life Sciences mission, as well as the proprietary SQore™ platform, visit https://comeralifesciences.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including, but not limited to: risks that the recently completed business combination disrupts the Company’s current plans and ability to retain its employees; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; the price of the Company’s securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which the Company plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s business and changes in the capital structure; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which the Company operates; the risk that the Company and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize the Company’s products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that we will be unable to continue to attract and retain third-party collaborators, including collaboration partners and licensors; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that the Company is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the risk that the Company is unable to secure regulatory approval for its product candidates; general economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 25, 2022 under “Risk Factors” and in other filings that have been made or will be made with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Comera’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 25, 2022 and other documents filed by Comera from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Comera assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Comera can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

Comera Investor

John Woolford

ICR Westwicke

John.Woolford@westwicke.com

Comera Press

Karen Chase

ICR Westwicke

Karen.Chase@westwicke.com