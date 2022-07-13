New ADT Virtual Assistance Program Introduced for ADT Residential Customers

Program provides customers greater flexibility, convenience and choice



BOCA RATON, Fla., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE: ADT) today introduced ADT Virtual Assistance, a new program for residential customers providing greater flexibility for appointment scheduling and faster resolutions for many service needs. ADT Virtual Assistance is designed for customers who prefer to replace or add smart home security devices to their existing ADT systems or troubleshoot device issues themselves with remote video guidance provided by ADT technical specialists.

ADT Virtual Assistance appointments are conducted utilizing customer’s smart phone, allowing trained ADT specialists to hold a two-way video conversation with customers to guide them through more common tasks without having to schedule an in-home visit.

"ADT Virtual Assistance accommodates the customer’s schedule, providing greater convenience and flexibility for many service tasks,” said Don Young, ADT executive vice president and chief operating officer. “During our ADT Virtual Assistance pilot phase, we’re currently helping more than 4,000 customers every day, and our 30-minute service window makes it very convenient to quickly perform simple tasks and resolve issues with very little interruption to our customer’s day.”

ADT also expects to begin Virtual Assistance installation support for residential customers later this month. Customers will be able to order new devices by phone from ADT and have them shipped directly to their home. During their Virtual Assistance installation appointment, an ADT specialist will provide step-by-step live video guidance to help customers replace or add new devices to their ADT smart home security system.

Additional program details:

More flexible scheduling options: ADT Virtual Assistance only requires a 30-minute time window and can often be booked the same day. Expanded service time windows from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Sunday provide more options for customers to schedule a virtual appointment.

Customer savings: With ADT Virtual Assistance, ADT waives the site assessment fee typically required for in-home technician visits.

Improved customer know-how: By operating virtually alongside an ADT specialist, customers will learn more about the full capabilities of their ADT system.



“ADT Virtual Assistance has a triple benefit: a great customer experience, cost savings for our customers and our company, and it helps to greatly reduce our environmental impact by eliminating thousands of ADT vehicle trips each day, which complements our ESG program pillar of environmental management,” Young said.

Since the ADT Virtual Assistance pilot launched in 2021, the company has seen many positive results including:

Reduced environmental impact: From October 2021 to June 2022, ADT conducted 440,000 fewer vehicle trips when ADT Virtual Assistance was utilized as an alternative for an in-person technician visit, which equates to a reduction of nearly 8,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Workforce efficiency and flexibility: In the pilot phase, ADT Virtual Assistance accounted for more than 40 percent of ADT’s service appointments and enabled ADT specialists to help customers from virtually anywhere in the United States, working from the locations and times that fit their individual workstyles.



ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety, and a premium customer experience, all delivered by the largest network of smart home security and rooftop solar professionals in the U.S., we empower people to protect and connect to what matters most. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

