Alimera Announces Data to Be Highlighted In Scientific Programming At Annual Congress

ATLANTA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians, and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announced today that ILUVIEN® data will be overviewed in various scientific abstracts at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) conference being held in New York, New York from July 13-16.



Key ILUVIEN Abstracts

Presentations:

Thursday, July 14 th 10:46am – 10:50am, Christopher Riemann, MD: Three-Year Outcomes of the PALADIN Phase IV Study: Comparison of Anatomical Metrics, Efficacy, and Treatment Burden Post FAc

Saturday, July 16th 1:11pm – 1:15pm, Victor Gonzalez, MD: 0.19 mg Fluocinolone Acetonide Implant Leads to Superior Vision, Anatomical, and Treatment Burden Outcomes in Eyes With Better Baseline Visual Acuity (≤20/40)

On-Demand Poster:

Pauline Merrill, MD: Three Year Outcomes from the PALADIN Phase IV Study: A Deep Dive into Eyes Requiring IOP Lowering Surgery

ASRS is among the largest gatherings of retinal specialists held annually in the field of ophthalmology. Annual meeting educational content is planned by the ASRS program committee, and ASRS does not endorse, promote, approve or recommend the use of any products, devices or services.

About PALADIN

The PALADIN study was a phase 4, open-label, prospective, observational study conducted over 36 months at 41 sites across the United States. This study was designed and developed to confirm the benefit of using a prior course of corticosteroid as indicated in the ILUVIEN U.S. label, to mitigate the risk of uncontrolled IOP elevation. Researchers enrolled 202 eyes in 159 patients with DME who had previously received corticosteroid treatment without a clinically significant rise in IOP. All eyes were treated with ILUVIEN and patients were followed for up to 36 months. Additionally, secondary outcomes confirmed improvement in vision and reduction in treatment burden and retinal thickness variability.

About ILUVIEN

The Company’s sole product is ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg sustained release intravitreal implant, injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease and number of treatments required, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg is indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. For safety information please visit https://iluvien.com/#isi and scroll down the page.

About Alimera

Alimera is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians, and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com .