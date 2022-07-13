Registration LLC Says Women Are Dominating in a Growing Sector: Hot Shot Trucking

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women are entering the United States trucking and transportation industry workforce like never before. This should come as no surprise to industry professionals who have paid attention to recent reports. After all, a study concluded that between 2010 and 2019, the total number of female truck drivers in the US increased by 68 percent. But not all women starting trucking industry jobs are getting behind the wheel.

Many females are taking administrative positions at trucking companies while men continue to drive the vehicles. It is no wonder why many women are excelling in their administrative roles. Psychological studies have shown that women pay more attention than men and, as a result, are more accurate regarding crucial tasks such as recording financial numbers.

Countless women beginning to work as truck drivers are taking part in a growing sector: hot shot trucking. In hot shot trucking, the drivers focus on hauling time-sensitive loads in smaller vehicles for large corporations such as Amazon and Wal-Mart. Trucking industry experts state that hot shot driving is a prime outlet for women and men alike to make good money without even having to operate a sizeable big rig, such as an 18-wheeler. This leads to lower initial startup costs and getting to spend more time at home with family since many hot shot jobs are local or regional.

John Kimbleman, an executive at FMCSAregistration.com, one of the most popular third-party trucking registration services in the US, had this to say about more women in trucking are moving into the hot shot trucking sector. "It is a joy for me to help women become successful in this very hot industry. My company has registered vehicles for thousands of women over the last year. Hot shot trucking obviously provides them with great opportunities for making money."

