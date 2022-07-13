Cerence and CerebrumX Collaborate to Build AI-Powered Advanced Platform for Connected Vehicle Data Using Amazon Web Services (AWS)

PRINCETON, N.J. and BURLINGTON, Mass., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CerebrumX and Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ CRNC) announced a strategic collaboration to offer an AI-powered platform built on AWS that drives effective data and actionable insights from millions of connected vehicles in real-time.



Combining the power of the Cerence Connected Vehicle Digital Twin (CVDT) platform, CerebrumX Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) and AWS, the companies developed an intelligent AI-powered connected vehicle data platform that is scalable, easy-to-use, and intuitive within a proven, reliable cloud infrastructure.

The offering is powered by data collected from a number of OEMs, including four premier North American automakers that have signed on to date. The momentum underscores growing OEM support for harnessing connected vehicle data to enhance the driving experience, reduce costs, and accelerate the transition to more sustainable future.

“We are proud to work with AWS and Cerence in helping our ecosystem partners leverage the power of connected vehicle data,” said Sandip Ranjhan, Chief Executive Officer at CerebrumX. “This effort will help us deliver safe and consented vehicle data through our AI-powered Augmented Deep Learning Data Platform, enabling us to co-create impactful solutions that’ll make transportation convenient for all.”

Automakers can use this platform to create responsive in-vehicle services, such as service automation, fleet management usage-based insurance, to enhance the driver and passenger experience. The solution also provides valuable product insights back to the OEM to improve services and empower future offerings.

This connected vehicle AI solution, built on AWS, enables the entire automotive ecosystem to scale its operations while creating new revenue streams for OEMs. With CerebrumX ADLP and Cerence CVDT on AWS, the data is easily stored, cleansed, and processed in an efficient and safe manner without compromising on partner or driver privacy.

“We are excited to expand our work with CerebrumX and together with AWS invest in powering enhanced in-car user experiences,” said Prateek Kathpal, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Cerence. “Cerence CVDT is gaining traction among OEMs and quickly becoming the center point of real-time connected car view. Together, we are creating new applications, services, and opportunities along with data monetization, benefiting both drivers and automakers.”

“We’ve worked with our customers to unlock the power of the cloud. Now with those customers and partners, we’re helping unlock the power of their data in the cloud and transforming it into new and meaningful experiences for OEMs and drivers alike,” said Bill Foy, Director of Automotive Solutions at AWS. “As software defined vehicles become more ubiquitous, drivers will come to expect new features tailored to their preferences and driving habits. At AWS, we’re committed to working with our customers and partners to transform the automotive experience, and we welcome the opportunity to offer the infrastructure, services, AI, and machine learning technology to make these contributions to the industry.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 450 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About CerebrumX

CerebrumX (www.cerebrumx.ai) headquartered in Princeton, NJ, USA and with offices across NA, EMEA and APAC, provides an ubiquitous AI-powered data management platform spread across the Edge and Core Network to our partners (OEMs, Media, Insurers, Fleet Companies, Smart Cities/Municipalities etc.) to enable the activation of connected vehicle data that is as yet un-utilized to any significant level due to the absence to the right Automotive Ecosystem. CerebrumX takes pride in bringing privacy to everything it does, going beyond just compliance with its white-label app and web solution, CerebrumX Secure Consent. To learn more, visit https://cerebrumx.ai

