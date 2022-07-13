Bank of Åland Plc: Standard & Poor’s raises credit rating of Bank of Åland Plc

English Swedish





Bank of Åland Plc

Stock exchange release

July 13, 2022, 15:00 EET

Standard & Poor’s raises credit rating of Bank of Åland Plc

Standard & Poor´s Global Ratings is raising its long-term issuer credit rating for the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) to BBB+ from BBB. The outlook is stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor’s is affirming the Bank of Åland’s short-term issuer credit rating of A-2.

The background to the raised credit rating is the Bank of Åland’s high profitability, at the same time as the Bank’s capital requirement is decreasing due to the earlier-initiated and ongoing transfer of its Swedish mortgage loan business to Borgo AB.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/rating