Rev Continues Award Winning Streak for Its Sales Development Platform

San Diego, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rev, an AI-powered Sales Development Platform that helps B2B companies find their next best customer, announced today that The Globee® Awards has named Rev a Gold winner in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards for the category of AI-Driven Marketing Solution. Also announced today, Rev’s Sales Development Platform (SDP) has been shortlisted for The SaaS Awards as Best Newcomer.

Leveraging artificial intelligence, Rev’s SDP solves the “first-mile problem” in sales and marketing, defined as identifying the right companies to target. Rev’s prospecting solution searches all viable buyers above the sales funnel to find the companies most likely to become a B2B seller’s most valuable customer. Rev is also the only platform that provides exegraphic data—insights that describe a company’s sales tactics, strategy, hiring patterns and recent developments. With Rev’s SDP, customers can see these characteristics, receive a living AI Customer Profile and get a prioritized target account list that fits their ideal profile. The impact of these highly-targeted prospects is a stronger, more profitable funnel. Customers that leverage Rev to help grow their revenue include Adobe, Citrix, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Splunk, Zendesk and more.

“We are proud that Rev continues to be applauded by premier organizations,” said Jonathan Spier, CEO of Rev. “Our AI-powered Sales Development Platform is fundamentally changing the way companies approach their go-to-market strategy. These awards are a testament to Rev’s outstanding team, who have built a powerful and effective technology for B2B sales and marketing.”

In addition to recently being named one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces, Rev has also received multiple accolades for its AI technology in the last eight months, including the Gold Stevie® Award Winner in the Sales Enablement Solution category, The Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, MarTech Outlook’s Top MarTech Startup and a 2021-2022 Cloud Awards finalist.

The Globee American Best in Business Awards are open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America. All organizations operating in the U.S.A.—large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and nonprofit—are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business and work life. More than 70 judges from a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

Now in its seventh year, the SaaS Awards celebrate SaaS solutions for modern business across public clouds, as well as alongside private, single-tenant solutions, off-premise or on-premise. The shortlisted candidates have proven to be truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry. The SaaS Awards accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK. SaaS Awards finalists will be selected by a panel of international judges and announced on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, with the ultimate category winners announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

About Rev

Rev powers sales and marketing teams to discover fresh prospects most likely to become their next best customers. Rev’s AI-based Sales Development Platform (SDP) helps B2B companies identify relevant prospects in less time, improve lead quality throughout the pipeline and drive consistent revenue growth. Founded in 2013, Rev ranked #35 on Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America in 2020. The world’s best B2B sales and marketing organizations, including Zendesk, Oracle, and 7 of the top 10 cloud software companies, use Rev to focus time and effort above the funnel. For more information, visit getrev.ai.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®,

Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.