TRAILBLAZING CANNABIS LIFESTYLE BRAND LEUNE LAUNCHES IN MAINE

Los Angeles, CA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailblazing cannabis lifestyle brand LEUNE is proud to announce that LEUNE branded cannabis products are now available for purchase in Maine, marking the brand’s arrival to the East Coast.

East Coast customers can now purchase LEUNE Pre-Rolls & packaged flower in signature profiles Sol Berry, Cloud Berry, Desert Gold, Piña Dream, as well as All-In-One Vaporizers and Vape Cartridges at licensed recreational cannabis dispensary retail locations across the state of Maine including Rose Mary Jane and others.

The quickly rising West Coast lifestyle brand launched in California in 2018, and expanded into the state of Arizona cannabis market in 2021. With this month’s swift expansion into the East Coast market, LEUNE branded cannabis products can be found in over 200 licensed retailers across the United States.

Through the LEUNE brand bicoastal expansion, LEUNE continues to celebrate the unique flavor and authenticity of each new market they enter, and the company has built a strong reputation across the industry for uncompromising quality, product transparency and an ongoing commitment to social advocacy.

Run by forward-thinking female CEO Nidhi Lucky Handa, LEUNE is poised to continue rapid growth among their devoted “Cannabis 3.0” audience.

“As an East Coast native, seeing LEUNE branded cannabis products on dispensary shelves in Maine is a huge personal milestone. We couldn’t be more excited to join the community of avid canna-enthusiasts in a place that feels very close to home,” says LEUNE Founder and CEO Nidhi Lucky Handa.

The company is on course to enter additional national and global markets in upcoming months, after completing a $5M Series A fundraising round involving notable celebrity brand investors including NBA all-star athlete Carmelo Anthony, Lala Anthony, super-agent Rich Paul, John Wall and music manager Anthony Saleh.

ABOUT LEUNE

LEUNE is a mission driven lifestyle company focused on elevating the cannabis industry through purpose driven, design-forward products created with the highest quality standards. Since its launch in 2018 in California, LEUNE has transcended cultural conversations around cannabis, honoring a “3.0 consumer” who knows that ‘getting high’ only begins to tell the story of what the plant represents. Committed to bettering the cannabis industry, LEUNE has long term partnerships with The Last Prisoner Project and the Floret Coalition, and is an Eaze Momentum sponsor. Looking towards a more sustainable future for the industry, LEUNE is committed to producing low carbon footprint packaging. LEUNE is run by Founder and CEO Nidhi Lucky Handa, and has received support from notable celebrity brand investors including NBA all-star athlete Carmelo Anthony, Lala Anthony, super-agent Rich Paul, John Wall and music manager Anthony Saleh.

LEUNE Lab products are available nationally, and LEUNE branded cannabis is sold statewide in California, Arizona and Maine.

