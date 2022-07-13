JumpCloud and HiBob Integrate to Improve HR and IT Workflows, Security, and the End User Experience with Instant Resource Access

LOUISVILLE, Colo. and NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud , the Open Directory Platform™ that helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen™, and modern HR platform and people management disruptor HiBob , today announced a new integration that will improve the critical working relationships between HR and IT professionals when onboarding, off-boarding, and managing the employee lifecycle. The integration results in employees quickly becoming productive with faster onboarding, improved communication between teams, and quicker access to resources from the employee's first day of employment to revocation on their last. The integration is live and available now to all customers.



The integration between HiBob and JumpCloud provides HR and IT teams significant enhancements to productivity, security, and ultimately an improved employee experience. Highlights of the integration include:

Automates and simplifies error prone operations related to employee onboarding, job changes, and off-boarding.

Tightens and streamlines the workflow between HR and IT teams by reducing friction, manual steps, and reduction in human processes when managing change in human capital workloads.

Improves the security implications related to employee joiner/mover/leaver scenarios and the related modifications to resource access instigated by HR teams and required to be executed by IT.

Improves the employee experience by providing near-instant access to resources from day one of employment to subsequent changes as they move through the company. Upon departure, the integration will signal and suspend all resource access.

Organizations, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), face a growing challenge of providing a premier employee experience without sacrificing security or burdening overworked IT admins. IT teams need to make work simple and secure, and HR teams need to create and retain a happy, productive workforce, yet both departments suffer from tool sprawl, poor interdepartmental processes, inefficiencies, and suboptimal outcomes due to employees not having access to the tools they need to be successful. IT needs specific information from HR to make sure employees have the access they need. This integration will help standardize this process, so that IT has what they need to give users access instantly, without burdening HR and vice versa.

"We love the JumpCloud-HiBob integration as it's made our onboarding and offboarding a highly efficient and seamless process,” said Rony Seamons, chief people officer, AMPLYFI. “My new hires are able to get secure access to their company tools more quickly, therefore enabling great work to begin immediately. We have now fully automated the system which means we're truly ready for scale, something that's essential for our growth over the coming months.”

Over two-thirds of SME IT decision makers acknowledge the challenge of balancing security and user experience, and three quarters of them would prefer a single solution to do their job. At the same time, almost 60% of employees say their HR tools are disjointed, difficult, outdated and glitchy, or they otherwise provide a poor experience.

“Employee productivity, security, and experience are critical elements of business success today,” said Doug White, head of strategic alliances, JumpCloud. “With our integration with HiBob, HR and IT can easily control what each team needs while maintaining insight into their systems. IT and HR administrators can see instant value in efficiencies and employees will have a far superior experience from their initial log on.”

“A positive employee experience should be at the very core of tech decisions,” said Yoav Gur, senior director of business development, HiBob. “Our integration with JumpCloud will successfully improve the employee experience, as both HR and IT systems should be intuitive, secure and easy to use in order to ensure trust and engagement. HR and IT professionals need to make sure they are set up to have the data they need to fulfill a more strategic role.”

Learn more about the JumpCloud integration with HiBob here .

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Open Directory Platform™ helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen™ by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

About HiBob

HiBob is a modern HR platform designed for modern business. HiBob's intuitive and data-driven platform, ‘Bob’, was built for the way people work today: globally, remotely, and collaboratively. Since its launch in late 2015, HiBob has achieved consecutive triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth and become the HR platform of choice for more than 2,500 modern, midsize, and multinational companies who understand that a powerful, agile HR tech suite is mission critical and a key driver of organizational success. Dynamic companies across the globe such as Cazoo, Gong, Hopin, Monzo, Happy Socks, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia rely upon Bob to help HR and managers connect, engage, develop and retain top talent.