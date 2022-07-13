Lifequest’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Receives First Order for 93,000 Gallons/Day Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant for a Pharmaceutical Company

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) is focused on innovative, decentralized, scalable wastewater treatment and reuse technologies. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Biopipe India Private Limited, the Company is concurrently pursuing both industrial and sewage wastewater treatment with JV partner Abrimix. Designed to be the primary treatment of a zero liquid discharge solution, the first treatment plant is to be established for a pharmaceutical company based out of Pune, India.



Tanmay Pawale, the CEO of Biopipe India Private Limited, stated, “For the past one year we have been working to establish a foothold in the industrial wastewater treatment market in India and excited to have secured our first order from a highly reputable pharmaceutical company. The Abrimix ETP is a proven solution and getting the first plant operating will be a major milestone. We have developed a strong sales funnel and with our skid-mounted pilot plant expected to be ready soon, we will be able to prove the efficacy of Abrimix ETP in various industries, and especially for the most difficult to treat water. Zero liquid discharge is a rapidly growing approach where all, or most, of the water is recovered and reused, thereby minimizing effluent discharge. We expect to deliver and commission this plant within the next five months.”

Pieter Jansen, the Founder and CEO of Abrimix Pty Limited, stated, “The implementation of Abrimix technology into the various industrial wastewater streams being worked on in the Indian market, will show the capability of the Abrimix technology to improve on the quality of the treated water being produced, and do so cost effectively and consistently within a small footprint treatment plant. The water quality produced with the Abrimix SSF plant is ideal as an effective pretreatment of feed water to a membrane plant to produce potable quality reuse water at an affordable price should the client want to recover the treated water.”

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers effluent treatment plants (ETP), sewage treatment plants (STP), fat oil and grease (FOG) separator and hybrid media for water polishing. Biopipe has developed a patented, 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and low maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. The Abrimix ETP solution available through our joint venture is a highly efficient and cost-effective industrial wastewater treatment system that is vastly superior to Dissolved Air Floatation (DAF) and other onsite industrial wastewater treatment systems.

www.lifequestcorp.com

https://www.biopipe.co/

Contact: tanmay@lifequestcorp.com

Phone: 646-201-5242