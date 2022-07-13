Industry support grows for Grocery Heroes Day

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Heroes Day is July 19, and industry support from retailers and suppliers continues to grow.



“In the face of global uncertainty and new challenges, Canada’s grocery and pharmacy heroes have continued their unwavering dedication to their communities,” says Michael Medline, president and CEO, Empire and Sobeys Inc. “In this industry, we put people first, and we rise up to face challenges head on. From coast to coast – to our 134,000 teammates, thank you!”

Darrell Jones, president of Pattison Food Group, which includes several grocery banners, among them Save-On-Foods, says “Every day thousands of outstanding Canadians go to work in the grocery industry, keeping shelves stocked, prescriptions dispensed, groceries delivered and families fed. To the frontline retail workers, the people managing supply chains, the growers, producers and suppliers, and everyone in between: here’s to you. From the 30,000 team members with the Pattison Food Group, Happy Grocery Heroes Day!”

Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP) is the voice of consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers in the country. Michael Graydon, FHCP’s CEO, says “Canadians understand better than ever the critical importance of efficient and resilient manufacturing and supply chains for the products they rely on every day. We could not be more grateful for our colleagues and partners who continue to work tirelessly to meet the challenges of these unprecedented times. Throughout the past few years and today, we continue to witness incredible collaboration across the supply chain, which gives us great hope for the future. Disruption may be the new normal, but our continued hard work together will see us through.”

Diane J. Brisebois, president and CEO of Retail Council of Canada, says the organization is proud to support Grocery Heroes Day. “Grocery workers persist in rising to the occasion and remaining on the front line - day in and day out and through new waves of COVID – all in an effort to ensure that Canadians get food and other important goods. These are still unprecedented times, and we thank all employees in stores and supply chains who work every day to respond to the essential needs of Canadians. We are all so grateful for your efforts and personal sacrifices.”

Grocery Business launched Grocery Heroes Day in 2020 amid the height of the pandemic to celebrate industry efforts to keep people safe and to say “thank you” to the thousands of people who work in the industry, from frontline store and distribution employees to supply chain workers.

Last year, thousands of people across the country participated in Grocery Heroes Day and acknowledged the efforts of industry workers through special BBQ luncheons, thank you bags of products, promotional t-shirts, posters, in-store signage, public announcements, and videos on social media platforms.

Celebrate Grocery Heroes Day on July 19 and upload images of how you recognized your grocery heroes at groceryheroesday.ca. Grocery Business will chronicle the day with post-event coverage in our print and online properties.

For more ideas on how to recognize Grocery Heroes and for downloadable materials to support the day, visit Grocery Heroes online at groceryheroesday.ca.

