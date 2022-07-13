DSS Strengthens and Expands Board with Appointment of Two Independent Directors

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses within nine divisions and strategically acquiring and developing assets to enrich the value of its shareholders through calculated IPO spinoffs and a parametric share distribution strategy, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the appointment of two independent directors, Frankie Wong, a 20-year veteran of public-company financial reporting, and Joanne Wong Hiu Pan, an investment manager with BMI Funds Management Ltd., the leading financial advisor in Hong Kong.

Mr. Wong is a certified public accountant in Hong Kong with more than 20 years’ practicing experience who has served in CFO and Company Secretary roles at numerous listed companies. Trained at Deloitte, Mr. Wong has extensive experience in real estate, property investment, property development, financial services, fund management, and asset management.

Ms. Pan has more than 15 years of experience in the financial industry and has served as a member of the investment committee and an investor manager of BMI Funds Management, the leading financial advisors in Hong Kong since 2009. Ms. Pan has served as a director of A-Link Services Limited, a business consultancy, since 2020, and as a senior manager of Global Intelligence Trust, a professional provider of trust services.

“Adding Joanne and Frankie as directors further strengthens our already impressive board and brings additional depths of experience to our team as we continue to execute on our vision,” said Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “With the addition of Joanne and Frankie, our board is now comprised of eight members. In addition to public company accounting and financial management expertise, the experience of our highly accomplished board spans legal, operations, financing, restructuring and turnarounds, direct selling, decentralized finance, and more. As we continue to pursue opportunities across nine targeted business lines, this wealth of diverse experience provides immeasurable value to DSS.”

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses within nine divisions: Product Packaging, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, Commercial Lending, Securities and Investment Management, Alternative Trading, Digital Transformation, Secure Living, and Alternative Energy. DSS strategically acquires and develops assets to enrich the value of its shareholders through calculated IPO spinoffs and a parametric share distribution strategy. Since 2019, under the guidance of new leadership, DSS has built the necessary foundation for achievable growth through the formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in multiple high growth sectors. These companies offer innovative, flexible, and real-world solutions that not only provide mutual benefits for businesses and their customers, but also create sustainable value and opportunity for transformation.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dssworld.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the prospectus and in our other filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

DSS@redchip.com