Data443 Returns to Sponsor Black Hat USA Conference

Research Triangle Park, NC, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), the leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, today announced its return to the Black Hat USA Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 10 & 11.

“As the world reopens and cybersecurity risks continue unabated, we are happy to return to Las Vegas for another opportunity to meet thousands of new prospective customers and press members,” commented Data443 CEO & Founder Jason Remillard. “Ransomware protection and recovery are top of mind for everyone at all technology and business leadership levels this year, and we are hearing from many organizations that other providers’ ransomware recovery and protection platforms are not delivering for them and fully meeting their critical needs – usually because they are lacking both in capabilities and core functionality.”

“What differentiates our products in the marketplace is being inclusive of all layers of the technology stack, supporting virtually any cloud provider, any virtualization solution, and protecting laptops, desktops, and servers. Our Ransomware Recovery Manager and Data Identification Manager combine to deliver best of class capabilities for virtually any industry segment – protecting our most valuable assets against physical and electronic threats. We are proud to support native cloud vendors such as Microsoft® Azure, Google® Cloud Platform (GCP), and Amazon® Web Services (AWS), as well as virtualization platforms, such as VMWare®, Citrix®, and Oracle®." concluded Mr. Remillard.

About Black Hat

For more than 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe, and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC: ATDS) is an industry leader in All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, networks, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform, or format. Our industry-leading framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps, and implement overall data protection and privacy management strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond Data443’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including in (i) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019 and amended on April 24, 2019; (ii) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022; and, (iii) subsequent filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

“DATA443” is a registered trademark of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

