EXIT Realty Expands 'My Smart Sign™' Geolocation Technology

WOBURN, Mass., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A staple of the real estate industry - the humble lawn sign - has been transformed into a high-tech lead generation tool now available to all EXIT Realty agents and brokers as a Member benefit.

EXIT's My Smart Sign™ uses geolocation technology and text messaging to provide prospective home buyers with photos, pricing and details on all available properties in their area, and to provide agents and brokers with potential clients.

My Smart Sign™ works like this: When a prospective buyer texts a My Smart Sign™ code to 85377, within seconds they receive a link with access to information on all available properties on the MLS - not just EXIT listings - in their immediate location.

The EXIT associates also receive instant general property inquiry leads, area leads, and leads for specific properties. Because the EXIT's representative is immediately notified, they can quickly connect with interested buyers within seconds.

"My Smart Sign™ is a mass marketing, lead generation powerhouse," said Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair of EXIT Realty. "It gives EXIT's agents and brokers a stronger level of control over their own businesses. It also can be a powerful tool for a new real estate professional, helping them quickly generate hundreds of leads and accelerate opportunity volume."

EXIT Realty Corp. International, founded in 1996, is known for a focus on customer service, developing women in real estate, and for a unique business model featuring a residual income formula.

My Smart Sign™ is an EXIT exclusive and is feasible because EXIT maintains its own text-messaging technology platform, company officials said.

EXIT members can also use their My Smart Sign™ vanity code in their print and digital marketing with the message, "For information on properties near you, text [My Smart Sign™ vanity code] to 85377."

Real estate leads typically come from word of mouth. According to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), 68% of home sellers in 2021 reported finding their agent through a referral from a friend or family member, but EXIT is committed to expanding the sources of referrals for the real estate professional.

"My Smart Sign™ is changing the game," Bonnell said. "EXIT Realty was built on human potential, and we've always been dedicated to making sure that everyone in the EXIT family is empowered with the tools they need to succeed. Now, we've literally exploded that exponentially with My Smart Sign™."

To learn more about EXIT Realty's forward-thinking approach to technology including My Smart Sign™, please read the whitepaper entitled, EXIT Realty's Technology Philosophy: Putting People First.

About EXIT Realty Corp. International

EXIT Realty Corp. International helps people live their why, and real estate is our how. Disrupting the real estate industry since 1996 with our unique business model, we are a company founded and built on human potential focused on one thing: delivering exceptional consumer experiences. Every EXIT Associate and the clients we serve are backed by experience, dedication, and a proven commitment to putting people first.

Media Contact

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1: My Smart Sign









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment