Annual Hagersville Rocks Music Festival Presented by Empire Communities Returns to Southwestern Ontario This Month

Hagersville, Ontario, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated Hagersville Rocks Music Festival will be returning to Heaslip Ford Amphitheater at Grant Kett Memorial Park. The festival will take place on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and is scheduled to feature a packed lineup of Canadian country artists to celebrate live music in Ontario.

Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest private homebuilders, is pleased to be back for another year as the festival’s title sponsor. With a number of communities throughout Southwestern Ontario, the builder is committed to creating meaningful experiences for its residents and locals throughout Southwestern Ontario.

“Hagersville is an important community to us, and we feel a strong sense of local affinity towards the area and its residents,” said Helen Prucha — Director of Low Rise Marketing. “We look forward to seeing the community continue to grow and flourish as new residents come to discover what makes Hagersville such a special place to call home. We know that Hagersville Rocks is beloved by many, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with the committee to bring concert-goers an unforgettable experience. ”

Multi-award-winning Canadian Country Music Association Artist Aaron Pritchet will be headlining this year’s festival alongside Dan Davidson, Emily Reid, Fiddlestix, Kalsey Kulyk and four-time CMA Ontario nominee Nicole Rayy. New this year, the festival will introduce an emerging artist stage featuring several local country artists.

For tickets to the festival and to view the complete lineup, visit HagersvilleRocks.com

Empire Communities is a residential builder/developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating over 28 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 28,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto and Southwestern Ontario and the Southern United States. For more information, visit empirecommunities.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.