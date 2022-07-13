Empire Rental Living Wins 2022 PCBC Gold Nugget Grand Award for Best Single Family-For-Rent Community Product Design

Hockley, Texas, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Rental Living of Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately-owned homebuilders is thrilled to have been recognized with a Grand Award at the PCBC Gold Nugget Awards for Best Single Family-For-Rent Community Product Design for Empire Rental Living at Dellrose.

Now in its 59th year, the PCBC Gold Nugget Awards is the largest and most prestigious competition of its kind in the nation. It honors design and planning achievements in community and home design, green-built housing, site planning, commercial, retail, mixed-use development and specialty housing categories. Winners this year were chosen from over 600 entries from around the world.

“We are honored to have our team and the Dellrose community recognized with the Gold Nugget Grand Award. This award is a testament to the countless hours our design team has dedicated to creating a product that meets the demands of today’s market with a footprint that can easily adapt and scale depending on the needs of our residents,” says Donald Povieng and Cole Young, Co-Presidents of Empire Rental Living, Empire’s North American Rental Division.

Empire Dellrose Rental, located within the growing 600-acre Dellrose masterplan in Hockley, Texas, will feature one to four-bedroom freestanding homes designed with a modern farmhouse chic theme using clean lines and muted colors for a cohesive yet contemporary look. The private-gated community is highlighted with resort-style amenities offering a unique for-rent housing option unlike any in the area, just 40 minutes from downtown Houston.

As the residential market continues to evolve and change Empire strives to offer homes for every stage of life providing flexibility when you need it most. Empire Rental Living is set to launch four new rental communities this fall in Georgia and Texas.

ABOUT EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities is a residential builder/developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating over 28 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities, and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service.

Empire Rental Living, the rental housing division by Empire Communities develops, builds and operates built-for-rent single-family and multi-family rental communities in Georgia, Texas and Ontario, Canada, with over 5,000 new rental homes in the pipeline over the next five years. Empire Rental Living is dedicated to providing flexibility at all stages of life, with a focus on award-winning construction and design in highly-coveted locations across North America. For more information, please visit empirerentalliving.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

