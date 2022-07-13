FactSet Commits to the Science Based Targets Initiative and Establishes a Net Zero Emissions Goal

NORWALK, Conn., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced its commitment to set a near-term, company-wide emission reduction target in line with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Independent of committing to set a SBTi validated near-term target, FactSet has also announced a future goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2040.



This pledge comes on the heels of a number of sustainability initiatives that FactSet completed within the last year to combat the climate change crisis, including creating the company's sustainability plan and an executive-sponsored Sustainability Committee to execute this strategy. FactSet also published its 2021 Sustainability Report, prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, which outlined the company’s targets, objectives, and measurable outcomes based on its existing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

Today’s announcement represents the next milestone in FactSet’s decarbonization efforts to drive a zero-emissions economy and reinforces its pledge to implement sustainable policies and provide transparent reporting, as evidenced by its signing the United Nations Global Compact and the internationally recognized Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI).

"Corporate social responsibility and positively impacting the people and communities around us has always been a part of FactSet's culture,” said Phil Snow, Chief Executive Officer at FactSet. “Committing to the SBTi is another step for FactSet to make a positive difference for our planet and the communities we serve. We are proud of the sustainability initiatives we have accomplished to date and are pleased to have an opportunity to advance our action in the fight against climate change and our goals for a decarbonized future.”

As a leading provider of ESG investing solutions, today’s commitment is in line with the company’s vision to leverage powerful data and insights to power ESG investing strategies. FactSet’s award-winning ESG investing solutions provide the most comprehensive and flexible data, analytics, and research in the market, allowing financial professionals to better assess the ESG performance and impact of any asset class worldwide. To learn more about FactSet’s ESG investing solutions, visit: ESG Investing Solutions | FactSet.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 170,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions, with the distinction of having been recently added to the S&P 500, and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/factset.

