ABM Named One of ‘50 Best Companies to Sell for’ in 2022

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) a leading provider of facility solutions announced today that the Company has been named to Selling Power’s 2022 ‘50 Best Companies to Sell For’ list. This list highlights 50 companies that are leading the charge in true selling power while navigating today’s complex selling environment.



Sean Mahoney, EVP, Sales and Marketing at ABM commented, “We invest heavily in team member development and nurturing career paths so that every ABM team member has the tools and resources needed to build their career at ABM. To be recognized as a top company to grow a sales career is a tremendous honor and a testament to our passion for investing in our people. We’re immensely proud to have built a winning sales and service culture within ABM – one where our sellers feel challenged, supported with access to cutting-edge sales technologies, and coached by some of the best sales leaders in the field.”

"As companies are facing economic headwinds, sales organizations are sharpening their focus on sales talent. The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes, and technologies and created a sales organization that excels in hiring, onboarding, training, and compensation of their sales representatives. What attracts salespeople to work for these leading organizations is their great culture, their commitment to diversity, and their steady support of the sales team by servant leadership that focuses on creating customer value and a meaningful work environment that offers unlimited opportunities to win," says Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. "These companies aim at a higher level of professionalism and trust, which in turn leads to increased sales and a lower turnover of the sales force," Gschwandtner continued.

Selling Power’s research team assembled this year’s list by gathering data across four main criteria, including compensation and benefits, diversity and inclusion efforts, and hiring, sales training and sales enablement. The full ranking of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2022 is published online here and in the July/August 2022 issue of Selling Power magazine.

About ABM

ABM is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility services. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM offers a comprehensive array of facility services that includes janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM delivers these custom facility solutions to properties across a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to schools, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM today has annual revenue exceeding $6 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference (https://www.sales30conf.com), which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit www.sellingpower.com.

CONTACT

Media:

Michael Valentino

ABM External Communications & Media Relations

media@abm.com