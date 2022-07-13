Automotive Internet of Things (IoT) Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 27.32% by 2029 | Industry Trends, Strategies, Size, Share and Regional & Global Analysis

BOSTON, USA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “ Global Automotive Internet of Things (IoT) Market ” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the automotive internet of things (IoT) market will exhibit a CAGR of 27.32% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is expected to reach the market value of USD 672,546.21 million by 2029.

Market Overview:-

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a structure of organised computing devices, digital and mechanical devices, and independence in data transfer. Further, the launch of the automotive IoT market encourages the necessity for machine-controlled gadgets that facilitate analyse period of time data on vehicle users and fleet operators.

The auto creators and government funding on next generation vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication technologies is the major factor accelerating the growth of the automotive internet of things (IoT) market . Furthermore, maintenance alert, and increase in need for smart gadgets, increase in telematics orders by governments, and requirement for smartphone features in vehicles are also expected to drive the growth of the automotive internet of things (IoT) market. However, absence in cellular connectivity coverage and high costing restrains the automotive internet of things (IoT) market, whereas, the expert and cheap labor to work will challenge market growth.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players operating in the global automotive internet of things (IoT) market report are

Cisco Systems Inc.,

ABB,

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,

IBM,

General Electric Company,

PTC,

Microsoft Corporation,

Rockwell Automation,

SAP,

Zebra Technologies Corp.,

Siemens,

Verizon,

Hitachi Vantara Corporation,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

FUJITSU,

Tech Mahindra Limited,

Mooana,

Schneider Electric,

ClearBlade, Inc.,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Uptake Technologies Inc., and

Litmus Automation

Segmentation: Automotive Internet of Things (IoT) Market

On the basis of offering, the Global automotive internet of things (IoT) market is segmented into Hardware, software, service.

On the basis of connectivity form factor, the automotive internet of things (IoT) market is segmented into embedded, tethered, and integrated.

On the basis of communication type, the automotive internet of things (IoT) market is segmented into in-vehicle, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle to- infrastructure.

On the basis of application, the automotive internet of things ( IoT ) market is segmented into infotainment, navigation, and telematics.

The Geographical Landscape of the Market Include:

The research offers an analysis of the geographical landscape of this market, which is divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. It includes data about several parameters related to the regional contribution.

North America dominates the automotive internet of things (IoT) market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period due to its users in the economy have high awareness levels and purchasing power for the new technology in this region. Asia-Pacific will however, register the highest CAGR for this period due to the presence of major companies such as Ford and General Motors who have been proving connectivity services is the major factor driving the market in this region.

The country section of the automotive internet of things (IoT) market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Automotive Internet of Things (IoT) Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automotive Internet of Things (IoT) Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Automotive Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

