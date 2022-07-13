Sonasoft Appoints New Senior Vice President of Product

SAN JOSE, CA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT) is delighted to announce that Rajiv Kaushik has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Product. Rajiv brings a huge amount of experience to Sonasoft having worked at major companies including Boston Scientific, FIS, and Wells Fargo.

“Hiring Rajiv was a significant step for Sonasoft,” said Paul Clauson, COO. “His broad product experience and background with major corporations will be extremely valuable for Sonasoft. In particular, he has hands-on experience in two of our core markets, financial services and health data. This experience is already proving extremely useful for us and will be vital in the coming months.”

“Joining a company like Sonasoft marks a big change for me,” said Rajiv. “They are at a very exciting stage and my experience can make a huge impact to productization of AI. I am a passionate advocate for Agile product management and am relishing the chance to work with a focused team. I very much look forward to steering Sonasoft’s product strategy as they expand and evolve.”

Caroline Zabarowksi, Sonasoft’s Chief Data Officer, said, “Rajiv will help provide deep product experience to Sonasoft. His skills complement the rest of the team and will help Sonasoft deliver for all our clients. I had already built up a great working relationship with him as an adviser and it’s super exciting to be working with him full time.”

Notes

Sonasoft was founded in Silicon Valley in 2003. For more information about the company, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com

Sonasoft specializes in building end-to-end AI applications supported by the SAIBRE AI ecosystem

For investor-specific information, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com/investors/

