Wireless Surgical Cameras Market to Grow by 2x Amid High Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global wireless surgical cameras market stood at US$ 69.9 Mn in 2021. Over the forecast period of 2022-2032, sales are projected to increase at a 7.4% CAGR, pushing the market valuation to US$ 153.3 Mn by 2032.



Rising surgical operations, high endoscopic procedure demand, and rising investments in endoscopy and laparoscopy facilities are expected to drive sales in the market. A significant barrier to industry expansion, meanwhile, is the expensive price of medical cameras. Product discontinuations, a lack of qualified medical personnel, and the availability of refurbished equipment are other significant obstacles that in some cases restrain sales in the market.

Request A Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15186

Due to fewer complications than traditional procedures, older patients prefer non-invasive surgeries (mostly employing endoscopes and microscope surgical cameras). Rapid expansion in the healthcare sector, along with the development of system-integrated technologies for a tether-free device application during surgery, have instigated market players to invest in providing solutions for the co-related high demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

“Growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, along with rising adoption of connective-technology based high resolution wireless surgical cameras across emerging economies will augment the growth in the market,” says and FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, the head mount wireless surgical cameras segment will dominate the market. The segment held nearly 43.2% of the total market share in 2021.

In terms of end user, sales in the hospitals segment will increase at a 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The U.S. will continue dominating the North America wireless surgical cameras market over the forecast period owing to high demand for AI-based surgical cameras.

Germany will account for a lion’s share of the Europe wireless surgical cameras market over the assessment period.

Japan and China will emerge as highly lucrative pockets in the East Asia wireless surgical cameras market.





Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15186

Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global wireless surgical cameras market are investing technological advancements to enable advanced imaging and operating room connectivity. To obtain this, players are collaborating with medical and research institutes to provide a comprehensive range of products encompassing minimally invasive imaging technologies. For instance:

In September 2021, Hillrom to continue advancing Connected Care™ as part of Baxter; combination to transform the global healthcare landscape.

In March 2022, Lazurite’s ArthroFree™ wireless camera system for minimally invasive surgery receives FDA market clearance.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the wireless surgical cameras market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product – (head mount wireless surgical cameras, endoscopic wireless surgical cameras, and surgical light mounted wireless surgical cameras), by procedure (arthroscopy, laparoscopy, cosmetic procedures, dental, and others (otolaryngology (ENT), urology, and cosmetic)), by the end user (hospitals, speciality clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres), across seven key regions of the world.

Talk with our expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15186

Key Market Segments Covered in Wireless Surgical Cameras Industry Research

By Product:

Head Mount Wireless Surgical Cameras

Endoscopic wireless surgical Cameras

Surgical Light Mounted Wireless Surgical Cameras





By End User:

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

To Buy this Report Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15186

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value Added Insights

4.1. Key Promotional Strategies, By Key Manufacturers

4.2. Regulatory Scenario

4.3. Reimbursement Scenario

4.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

Read Full TOC….

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Market Insights

Serum Separation Gels Market: The serum separation gels market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 7.61 Bn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 12.39 Bn by 2032.

Keyhole Orthopaedic Surgery Market: The global keyhole orthopaedic surgery market is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 8 Bn by the end of 2032.

Bioimpedance Devices Market: The global Bioimpedance Devices Market are slated to top US$ 492.1 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 6.4% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 715.1 Mn by 2028

Behavioural Health Market: The global Behavioural Health Market garnered a value of US$ 128.2 Bn and is projected to expand at 3.4% CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market: The global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market reached US$ 85.4 Bn in 2020, and is expected to total US$ 130.6 Bn by 2031

Organ Transport Devices Market: The global organ transport devices market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 115.1 Mn in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period (2022-2032). The global market is projected to reach US$ 265.1 Mn by the end of 2032.

Hybrid Grafts Market: The global hybrid grafts market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 517.3 Mn by the end of 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 5.20% in 2022-2032. As per the report, the market is likely to reach a valuation of ~US$ 858.7 Mn by the end of 2032.

Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market: The market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The market is currently valued at US$ 552.08 Mn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 1,106.50 Mn by 2032.

Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market: The global demand for late stage chronic kidney disease therapeutics was valued at around US$ 4.7 Billion in 2019.

Motion Preservation Devices Market: The global motion preservation devices market is forecasted to be valued at US$ 3.0 million by 2032, up from US$ 1.7 million in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact: